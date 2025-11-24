Navy will continue to sustain peace in N/Delta – CNS

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Adm. Idi Abass, has given assurance that the Nigerian Navy will continue to maintain the existing peace in the maritime space.

Abass gave the assurance on Monday in Warri during his maiden familiarisation visit to the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CNS was received by the Commander of the NNS Delta, Commodore Abdulazeez Zubairu.

Addressing newsmen, Abass said there had been significant improvement in the security situation in the Niger Delta region.

He also said that the development had led to an increase in crude oil production and, by implication, more foreign exchange for the country.

“The Nigerian Navy will continue to do everything possible to maintain the peace we have within our maritime environment to enable legitimate businesses to thrive.

“Of course, Nigeria relies heavily on crude oil production, particularly in the Niger Delta region, and the Delta is home to most of the offshore assets,” he said.

The naval chief also said that the country’s prevailing security challenges required a societal approach.

He said that the Nigerian Navy needs the community dwellers, while the communities also need the Navy, so “it is symbiotic.

“We cannot do without the community people, and the locals cannot do without the Navy.

“They are the locals, and they know who is who in a particular area.

“We do not have other options than to work with them because we get information or intelligence from them,” Abass said.

He further said that the Nigerian Navy conducts regular medical outreach as well as the distribution of palliatives to the locals in order to bring them closer.

Earlier, while addressing the personnel, the CNS urged them to always maintain the highest standard of professionalism and discipline in their conduct.

He also urged the personnel to work in line with the core values of the Nigerian Navy, which, according to him, include professionalism, integrity and teamwork.

The naval chief admonished the personnel to realise that they were the custodians of the maritime environment, where crude oil is explored.

Abass assured them that hard work would be rewarded, while indiscipline would be severely sanctioned.

Vanguard News