Give us results, not excuses, Tinubu tells service chiefs

By Kingsley Omonobi, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & John Alechenu

ABUJA —

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, told the new service chiefs, who assumed office yesterday and promise to fight insecurity, that what is expected of them are results and not excuses as the country is in a hurry to celebrate peace.

Ordering them to smash new armed groups he described as new snakes in troublesome areas of the North-Central, North-West, and some parts of the South, the president said: “We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right in the head.”

President Tinubu stated these at the decoration of the new service chiefs at the Council Chamber in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the government has restored peace to many areas previously under siege, rescued countless kidnapped citizens, and significantly diminished the capacity of terror groups, but noted that the issue of security challenges remains and “security threats are constantly evolving, constantly mutating.”

Congratulating them on their appointment and confirmation by the Senate, Tinubu said: “As your Commander-in-Chief, I am entrusting you with a tremendous responsibility, one that you must approach with the highest standards of commitment and dedication.”

Achievements meaningless without security

On the significance of the decoration, the President said: “Today’s ceremony is beyond the symbolism of decoration. It marks the beginning of our renewed effort to ensure the peace and security of all Nigerians. Each of you has been carefully selected for this critical task.

“Security is an essential element without which everything else is rendered meaningless. There cannot be sufficient development if this fundamental aspect of human need is unmet. Our people and our nation must remain secure to enjoy the benefits of governance.

“The government’s foremost duty is to protect the citizens. Over the years, our military has remained steadfast in defending our nation’s territorial integrity, with many soldiers paying the ultimate price for their service. In dark times, when terrorists and armed marauders held significant portions of our land, our gallant armed forces rose to the challenge and reclaimed those occupied territories.

“We have restored peace to many areas previously under siege, rescued countless kidnapped citizens, and significantly diminished the capacity of the terror groups.

“To General Shuaib (Chief of Army Staff), I understand you were injured, you recuperated. I saw so many stories, clips online of Operation Hadin Kai. All of you, working together as a team, has made the country proud.

“I thank our armed forces for their patriotism, diligence, and dedication to their duty. As your Commander-in-Chief, I sincerely appreciate your sacrifices, as I have repeatedly acknowledged and will continue to do so.”

He said despite the achievement recorded, insecurity still persists.

“However, challenges remain. Security threats are constantly evolving and constantly mutating. Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the troublesome areas of the North-Central, North-West, and parts of the South. We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right in the head.

“I charge you, as the heads of our nation’s armed forces, to carry out your duties with patriotic zeal. Nigerians expect results, not excuses. We are in a hurry to celebrate peace.

“I charge you also to be innovative, pre-emptive, and courageous. Let’s stay ahead of those who seek to threaten our peace, freedom and stability. Let us deploy technology where necessary. We cannot allow the crisis that began in 2009 to persist any longer. It is time to defeat the enemies.

“I advise you to work together to exchange your information effectively and follow up proactively, work with other security agencies and defeat this enemy once and for all. We need to clean them up, clear them out. I promise to provide all the support you need to get the job done.”

We’ll do our best —Olueyede

When asked to react to the charge by the President that what was expected of them was result and not excuses, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, said: “We are going to do our very best with the support of Mr. President, the government and the good people of Nigeria because for everybody, I believe security should be our business.

“Without the support of Nigerians, we can hardly achieve anything. So, I want to enjoin Nigerians of all ethnicities to please support us, and at the end of the day, I believe we will make Nigeria safer. That’s our promise to you.”

President Tinubu at the ceremony decorated the new service chiefs with their new ranks.

They were screened and confirmed by the National Assembly, on Wednesday.

President Tinubu had last Friday made new appointments, with the former Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS. He replaced Gen. Christopher Musa.

Major General Wahidi Shaibu was appointed Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Aneke became Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral Idi Abbas took over as Chief of Naval Staff. Major-General Emmanuel Undiendeye retained his position as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

The new CDS, Lt. Gen. Oluyede was decorated with the new rank of General, the new Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Major Gen. Shaibu was also decorated with the rank of Lt. General, the Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Rear Admiral Abbas was decorated as Vice Admiral, while the Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Air Vice Marshal Aneke, was decorated with the rank of Air Marshall.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Undiendeye, who was retained by the President, was elevated to the rank of Lt. General.

Wives of the new service chiefs were by the sides of their husbands to assist in the decoration.

Present at the Council Chamber to witness the brief ceremony include Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Jubril Barau, and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu. Others are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume; National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila among others.

Shaibu vows to deploy fresh strategies

In his maiden address on his new role, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Shaibu, said he will embark on an immediate review of the security landscape and deploy fresh strategies to “mitigate and ultimately defeat the threats facing the country. I am aware of the developing situation in some parts of our country, which has put law-abiding citizens in economic hardship, fear and displacement. These situations are not acceptable and need my urgent attention.”

Describing the prevailing security situation, which has forced citizens into fear, displacement and economic difficulty as unacceptable, Lt. Gen Shaibu said: “We obviously live in tough times, but I have no doubt that we are tough people too. I want to assure Mr President, our Commander-in-Chief, and Nigerians that we shall not disappoint the nation.”

Shaibu commended his predecessor, Lt. Gen Oluyede for improvements in equipment procurement, infrastructure upgrades and leadership within the Army over the past 11 months, noting that his tenure witnessed remarkable improvements in equipment procurement, infrastructure, and troops’ welfare.

He pledged to build on those gains, transform the Army into a more agile and combat-ready force, and deepen collaboration with other security agencies, and deepen the “soldier-first” philosophy introduced by his predecessor while entrenching professionalism, discipline, and synergy with other security agencies.

We won’t disappoint our troops

To troops across various operational theatres, he said: “As someone who has been part of you for most of this fight, I feel you, I feel your families and we shall not disappoint you.”

He also honoured fallen soldiers, calling for a minute of silence and assuring that the Army will continue to support their families. It is a new dawn, and I believe we have a job to do.”

Earlier, the outgoing COAS, Lt.-Gen. Oluyede, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve, saying that the Army under his leadership made si

gnificant strides in operations and administration.

Oluyede commended officers and soldiers for their loyalty, discipline, and courage, urging them to extend the same support to the new Chief of Army Staff.

“As I move to my next appointment, I urge you to give even greater loyalty and commitment to Maj.-Gen. Shaibu, who is a thoroughbred officer with exceptional experience,” he said.

He reaffirmed his confidence in the Nigerian Army’s capacity to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity, stressing that the goal of a secure and united Nigeria remained a collective responsibility.

In his remarks, the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim, lauded Oluyede’s leadership for prioritising troops’ welfare and professionalism, adding that his tenure would remain a reference point for empathy and effective command.

Navy under my watch will be decisive, disciplined, tech-driven – Abbas

On his part, the CNS, Rear Admiral Abbas pledged to lead a decisive, disciplined and technology-driven Nigerian Navy committed to securing the nation’s maritime domain and boosting the blue economy.

Abbas made the pledge while assuming command as the 23rd Chief of Naval Staff, yesterday.

“Our maritime environment remains threatened by crude oil theft, sea robbery, bunkering and drug trafficking. These crimes undermine our economy and national energy security. We will confront the threat to the economy, energy security decisively,” he said.

The Naval chief said his leadership will focus on strengthening maritime security, enhancing operational capability through fleet renewal and technology, improving personnel welfare, and fostering inter-agency and international collaboration.

He paid glowing tribute to his predecessor, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, for laying a solid foundation for continued progress, describing his leadership as visionary and exemplary.

Abbas charged officers, ratings and civilian staff to re-dedicate themselves to the Navy’s core values of integrity, professionalism and teamwork, assuring that the Service under his command would remain professional, accountable and welfare-driven.

Leading from the front

“I promise to lead from the front, to listen, and to ensure that your welfare remains a top priority. With the support of the Commander-in-Chief and the solidarity of all Nigerians, we will steer the Nigerian Navy towards a more glorious future,” he said.

The outgone CNS, Vice Admiral Ogalla, said he was leaving the Navy stronger, more capable and better positioned to secure the nation’s maritime environment.

Ogalla said the Navy had in the last two years made significant strides in its operational activities with commendable improvement in maritime security.

“We ensured there was no piracy incident under my watch following Nigeria’s de-listing from the International Maritime Bureau’s piracy report in March 2022,” he said.

Ogalla highlighted the success of Operation Delta Sanity, launched in January 2024, and sustained as Delta Sanity II in December 2024.

He noted that over 800 illegal refining sites, 5,515 storage facilities, and 76 vessels were deactivated, with 240 suspects arrested.

We’ll leave no stone unturned — Aneke

In like manner, the new Chief of Air Staff, CAS, AVM Sunday Aneke, pledged to leave no stone unturned to bring about swift improvement in the nation’s security.

Aneke made the pledge in Abuja shortly after assuming command as the 23th Chief of the Air Staff from his predecessor, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, yesterday.

Describing his appointment as a call to national duty, he expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged unwavering loyalty to President Tinubu and a commitment to prioritise the welfare of officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force.

“My appointment as the 23rd Chief of the Air Staff is both an honour and a humbling experience.

“I wish to specially thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, for the honour and rare privilege extended to me to serve Nigeria. I also pledge my loyalty and that of the Nigerian Air Force officers, airmen and airwomen to the government and people of Nigeria as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution,” he added.

The new Air Chief vowed to sustain and build on the achievements of his predecessor, particularly in ongoing operations against insurgency and other internal security threats.

“Together, we will leave no stone unturned in discharging our constitutional roles in conjunction with other sister services, security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies to bring about swift improvement in the security situation of Nigeria,” he added.

Aneke also promised that personnel welfare will be a central priority under his leadership, noting that a motivated force is essential to achieving operational efficiency.

While acknowledging the support given his predecessor, Aneke appealed to the National Assembly to continue its collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force, describing legislative backing as vital to the success of ongoing security operations.

In his valedictory remarks, the immediate past CAS, Abubakar described his tenure as an honour and privilege, noting that the Air Force made significant gains in counter-terrorism and internal security operations during his stewardship.

He charged his successor to prioritise national security, sustain a combat-ready force and take care of personnel welfare.

“No matter how advanced our platforms are, it is the human being behind the machine who delivers air power,” he said.

Fourth appointment in 10 years

Tinubu’s latest appointments mark the fourth time service chiefs will be changed since the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC came to power in 2015.

On July 15, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed service chiefs to replace those he inherited and sacked on July 13, 2015.

The new appointments were Major-General Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin – Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General T.Y. Buratai – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas – Chief of Naval Staff; Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar – Chief of Air Staff; Air Vice Marshal Monday Riku Morgan – Chief of Defence Intelligence; and Major-General Babagana Monguno, retd – National Security Adviser.

On January 26, 2021, President Buhari accepted the immediate resignation of the service chiefs, and their retirement from service and made new appointments. The new service chiefs are Major-General LEO Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

On coming on board, Tinubu also made his own appointments, which he has just reshuffled.