Who are the new service chiefs?

MAJOR GENERAL WAIDI SHAIBU (N/9895) DSS DSO(LR) FTAM psc fdc (+) CM FCM FCMH MSS MA MNIM THEATRE COMMANDER JTF (NE) OP HADIN KAI

1. Major General Waidi Shaibu was born on 18 December 1971 in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State. He gained admission into the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of the 41 Regular Course in 1989. He was commissioned on 17 September 1994 as a Second Lieutenant into the Nigerian Army Armour Corps.

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS

2. The senior officer holds the underlisted academic qualifications to his credit:

a. Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna – 1993.

b. Holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

c. Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Calabar.

d. Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the University of Ibadan.

e. Master’s Degree in Security and Strategic Studies from the National Defence University, Washington, D.C., United States of America.

f. Alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government Programme in Leadership for the 21st century: Chaos, Conflict and Courage.

g. Advanced Executive Certificate in Applied Leadership and Strategy from the National Productivity Senior Executive Programme.

h. PHD in Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan (In view).

MILITARY COURSES

3. Our revered General has also attended several military courses both home and abroad.

a. Young Officer Course Armour -Nigerian Army Armour School Bauchi (1995).

b. Young Officers Course Infantry- Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji (1996).

c. Company Amphibious Operation Course-Amphibious Training School Calabar (1997).

d. Platoon Commanders Course Armour- Nigerian Army Armour School Bauchi (1998).

e. Communication Instructors Course Armour- Nigerian Army Armour School Bauchi (1998).

f. Junior Staff Course- Ghana (2001).

g. Company Commander’s Course Armour- Nigerian Army Armour School Bauchi (2003).

h. Senior Staff Course- Jaji (2005/2006).

i. Exclusive Economic Zone Course 2007.

j. Battalion Commanders Course Armour- Nigerian Army Armour School Bauchi (2011).

k. Defense Resources Management Course- Kenya (2015).

l. Higher Defence Management Course- National Defense College, Abuja (2015/2016).

m. Counter Terrorism Fellows Programme at the College of International Security Affairs- Washington, DC, USA (2017).

OPERATIONAL EXPERIENCE

3. Our erudite Guest Lecturer has participated in several operations, both home and abroad.

a. Operation HARMONY.

b. Operation BOYONA.

c. Operation ZAMAN LAFIYA.

d. Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

e. Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO.

f. Operation HADIN KAI.

g. Operation DESERT and LAKE SANITY.

h. African Mission in Sudan.

i. United Nations Mission in Liberia.

j. He was also part of Nigeria’s Foreign Training Assistance Mission to Liberia.

APPOINTMENTS HELD

4. In the course of his illustrious career, our esteemed resource person has held several command, instructionaland staff appointments.

a. Platoon Commander 245 Recce Battalion.

b. ADC to General Officer Commanding 3 Divisions.

c. GSO II Ops at Army Headquarters.

d. Principal Staff Officer/Military Assistant to Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of Liberia.

e. Company Commander 242 Recce Battalion.

f. Military Observer/Logistics Officer, African Mission in Sudan.

g. Chief of Staff, 23 Brigade Headquarters, Yola.

h. Training Officer, Armed Forces Simulation CentreJaji.

i. Commanding Officer 243 Battalion Monguno.

j. Chief Instructor, Nigeria Army Armour School.

k. Principal Staff Officer (Army) Defence Headquarters.

l. Assistant Director Peace Keeping Operations Defence Headquarters.

m. Director Coordination and Directing Staff, National Defence College, Abuja.

n. Commander 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama.

o. Ag Chief of Training for Exercises and Training AHQ Abuja

p. General Officer Commanding 7 Divisions and Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI.

q. Director of Defence Admin DSA.

r. Theatre Commander OPHK

s. CURRENT APPOINTMENT- Director of Armour Research, Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre WEF 22 Apr 25 till date.

HONOURS AND AWARDS

5. Our highly decorated General has numerous honours and awards to his credit.

a. Distinguished Service Star (DSS),

b. Distinguished Service Order (DSO LR),

c. Foreign Training Assistance Medal (FTAM),

d. Pass Staff College (psc),

e. Fellow National Defence College Dagger (+).

f. Command Medal (CM).

g. Purple Heart Medal for Counter Insurgency Operation in North East.

h. Field Command Medal (FCM).

i. Field Command Medal of Honour (FCMH).

j. General Operation Medal (GOM)

k. Defence Operations Medal (DOM).

The Theatre Commander is a proud member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (MNIM).

HOBBIES

6. His hobbies include:

a. Reading,

b. Early morning walk

c. Deep contemplations.

7. The General is happily married and the union is blessed with children.

2. CHIEF OF NAVAL STAFF:

REAR ADMIRAL IDI ABBAS (NN/1739)

Rear Admiral Idi Abbas was born on 20 September 1969. He hails from Kano State, North Western part of Nigeria and was commissioned as a Mid-shipman on 18 September 1992 as a member of 40th Regular Course. He attained the rank of Rear Admiral on 10th September 2020, having satisfied all professional and ethical requirement for such an elevation. Rear Admiral Idi Abbas has held several Appointments in the course of his illustrious career in the Nigerian Navy, with the foremost being the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, where he performed credibly well in checking the activities of illegal oil theft and sea pirates within his maritime domain.

2. He is currently serving at the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, where he has continued to bring his rich experience to bear in drafting policy guidance to aid operations of the generality of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Rear Admiral Abbas is fortnight and imbedded with the right composure, temperament as well as maturity to hold higher strategic responsibility. He is a devoted Muslim and married with children.

3. CHIEF OF AIR STAFF:

Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke (NAF/2182)

1. Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke was born on 20 February 1972 in Makurdi, Benue State to the family of Air Warrant Officer (rtd) Sylvester and Mrs Ngozi Aneke. He hails from Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State in South-Eastern Nigeria. Air Vice Marshal Aneke attended Army Children School New Cantonment ‘A’ NDA Kaduna from 1976 – 1982 where he obtained his first school leaving certificate. He proceeded to Government College Kaduna from 1982 – 1987 where he obtained his West African School Certificate.

2. Air Vice Marshal Aneke started his military career on 10 September 1988 when he was enlisted into the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of 40th Regular Combatant Course. Consequently, he was commissioned as a Pilot Officer into the Nigerian Air Force on 10 September 1993. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (Bsc) in Physics, Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Calabar, Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. He also has a Masters in Political Economy and Developmental Studies from the University of Abuja and a PhD (in view). He has a professional Certificate in Aviation Safety Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona, Florida.

3. Air Vice Marshal Aneke has attended various military courses during his career in the Nigerian Air Force. These include a professional certificate in Aeromechanical Engineering from the officers Engineering School Technical Training Group (TTG) (now Air Force Institute of Technology), Ab-initio Flying Training from 301 Flying Training School and Basic Flying Training from 301 Flying Training School, now 401 Flying Training School. He attended the Prestigious Armed Forces Command and Staff College, where he obtained Certificates for the Junior and Senior Staff Courses, respectively. Air Vice Marshal Aneke attended the United States Air Force Air University Montgomery Alabama, where he obtained his Masters in Strategic Studies from the US Air War College.

4. Air Vice Marshal Aneke has held numerous appointments in the Nigerian Air Force, some of these appointments include Admin officer at Aircraft Overhaul Centre Aircraft Maintenance Depot Ikeja, Admin officer and Group Logistics Officer at 301 Flying Training School NAF Base Kaduna, Commanding Officer Base Services Wing Air Maritime Group Benin and Staff Officer United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in Congo (MONUC) Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Other appointments held include Fleet Training Officer, Wing Chief Admin and Wing Chief Operations all at the Presidential Air Fleet Abuja, Group Operations Officer and later Commander 307 Executive Air Lift Group Abuja, Deputy Director Evaluation (Air) Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Command Evaluation Officer Air Training Command Kaduna, Command Operations Officer and Evaluation Officer Tactical Air Training Command Makurdi. The very senior officer has also held key appointments as Chief of Staff Air Training Command Kaduna, Command Operations Officer Tactical Air Command Makurdi, Director of Safety Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Abuja, Deputy Director Operations Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Director of Policy Headquarters Nigerian Air Force and Deputy Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy (Africa’s Foremost Military University) Kaduna. He is currently the Air Officer Commanding, Nigerian Air Force Mobility Command domiciled in Yenagoa where he is doing well in adding value to the strategic intelligence of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in check mating all forms of criminality within his Commands’ Area of Responsibility.

5. Air Vice Marshal Aneke has participated in various operations within and outside Nigeria. As a Squadron Leader, he participated in Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance operations in Operation Restore Hope in the Niger Delta Region from 2004 – 2005. He also participated extensively in operations in Congo where he served as an Air Operations Officer in Kinshasa and Chief of Air Operations in the Kindu Region between 2005 and 2006. The very senior officer also brought his operational and field experience to bear as Wing Chief Operations in the Presidential Air Fleet, Abuja. As Commander Executive Airlift Group, he maintained an operational oversight over the use of crew and equipment of the Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft, which was the Nigerian Air Force frontline intelligence platform for all counter insurgency operations. As Chief of Staff in Air Training Command, Kaduna, he was responsible for the coordination of air operations between the Command and other military components of Operation Thunderstrike, in North-Western Nigeria.

6. Air Vice Marshal Aneke is type-rated and has flown the following aircraft: Air Beetle 18, Air Beetle 18 extended version, Dornier 228, Citation 500, Falcon 900, Gulfstream V, Gulf Stream 550 and the Hawker 4000. He has an Advanced Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) with a total of 4,359 flying hours. His medals and awards include GSS, DSS, GSM, FCM, Psc, USAFWC, MSc, MIAD, MPEDS. Air Vice Marshal Aneke is a pilot of repute, and his professional and personal conduct are commendable. He is calm by disposition and, by all standards, a good team player. He is also upright, dependable, and of the right maturity and carriage to handle strategic responsibility. Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke is recommended to be appointed as the Chief of Air Staff.

7. Air Vice Marshal Aneke is happily married to Mrs Ngozi Enderline Aneke, and the marriage is blessed with three Boys, Chukwuebuka Kelvin Aneke, Ifeanyi Chukwu Brian Aneke and Uchechukwu Jason Aneke. He enjoys flying, music and movies and is grateful to the Almighty God for the journey and progress so far.

4. CHIEF OF DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE:

MAJOR GENERAL EMMANUEL AKOMAYE PARKER UNDIANDEYE (N/9563) GSS FCM TSM psc plsc fndu fdc ICTF MASSS MSc FCAI fnarc

1. Emmanuel Akomaye Parker Undiandeye was born in Bedia in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State to the family of Mr Sylvanus and Mrs Maria Undiandeye on 2 September 1968.

2. He attended the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, and further attended the Royal Military Academy (Standard Military Course 922), Sandhurst, UK to complete his cadet’s training. On commission, he has attended several military courses, some of which includes, Nigerian Army College of Logistics, Lagos; Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji for Junior and Senior Courses. He has also attended the National Defence University, Washington DC, USA and the National Defence College, Abuja, Nigeria, which he rounded up with a Masters Degree from the University of Ibadan. Furthermore, he attended the Senior Executives National and International Security Programme at the Harvard Kennedy School of Executive Administration, USA, as well as the International Intelligence Directors Course in Chicksands, UK.

3. His qualifications include B.A. (Honours) History and Master of Arts Strategic Security Studies. He is an International Counter Terrorism Fellow (ICTF) of the National Defence University’s College of International Security Affairs (CISA), Washington DC, USA.

4. The Senior Officer has held several command, staff and instructional appointments in the course of his illustrious career spanning over decades. He has also contributed immensely in several initiatives in support of National and Global Security. Most notable of his appointment include Chief of Staff at the Headquarters Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps, where he coordinated Nigerian Army Operational Intelligence gathering, analysis and dissemination, Director Lessons Learnt at the Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation, and Director of Foreign Liaison here at the Defence Intelligence Agency. He also served as a Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, as Director Psychological Warfare at Defence Headquarters and as the Deputy Commandant at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre. Until his recent appointment, he was the Commandant at Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre, Jaji. Internationally, He has also held several notable appointments, amongst which are Deputy Chief Operations Officer, United Nations Mission in Liberia, Deputy Chief of Assessments, UNHQ – New York, and a pioneer seconded staff to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) that aided in the prevention of all-out war between South Sudan and the Republic of Sudan. General Undiandeye assumed command as the 17th Chief of Defence Intelligence on 23 June 2023.

5. Maj Gen Parker Undiandeye holds the following Medals, Awards and Decorations: Grand Service Star (GSS), Defence Meritorious Star (DMS), Defence Administration Medal (DAM), Field Command Medal (FCM), Training Support Medal (TSM), International Counterterrorism Fellow (ICTF), and United Nations Headquarters Medal 2013. He is a Fellow of the National Defence College (fdc), Nigeria, and the National Defense University, Washington DC, USA (fndu). He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administration (FCAI), Fellow of the International Institute of Professional Security (FIIPS) and Fellow of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (FNARC). His intelligence, instructional, and operational experiences would give him a good overview and coordination of the Armed Forces’ activities.

6. He is happily married to Jane Ekor, and their union is blessed with 3 Children. His hobbies include reading, playing golf, photography and nature watching.

5. CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF

LIEUTENANT GENERAL O.O OLUYEDE (N/9318) NAM CMH GSS psc mni FCM FCMH TSM COM CCA

1. Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede was born on 21 June 1968 in Ikere-Ekiti Town, and hails from Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State. He attended Holy Trinity Primary School, Ikere-Ekiti, and proceeded to Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti, for his secondary education. Thereafter, he gained admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987 as a member of 39 Regular Course. On completion of his cadet training, he was granted Regular Combatant Commission on 19 December 1992 in the rank of second lieutenant with seniority in the same rank effective 12 September 1987. He is of the Infantry Corps. He has risen in his noble profession to the rank of lieutenant general and became the 29th indigenous Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, first in acting capacity with effect from 30 October 2024 and substantively, in November 2024.

2. In the course of his meritorious military career, he has attended several courses both at home and abroad, where he distinguished himself creditably. Some of these courses include the Young Officers’ Course (Infantry) and Regimental Signal Officers’ Course, as well as Commanding Officers’ Course, all at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji. He also attended the United Nations Logistics Officers’ Course at the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Centre, Ghana and the United Nations Military Observers’ Course at the now renamed Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre, Jaji, among others. Similarly, he attended the prestigious Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji for his Junior and Senior Staff Courses, and he is a member of the national institute and a proud alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), where he did his Senior Executive Course. To further hone his leadership skills, he attended the Strategic Leadership Course at the Nigerian Defence Academy. Despite the rigours of military profession, Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede made time out to develop and improve his intellectual standing. He holds both a Bachelor and Master of Arts Degree in Economics from the Nigerian Defence Academy, among others. He has also attended and participated in several workshops, seminars and conferences in the course of his career, which contributed to preparing him for the highest appointment in the Nigerian Army.

3. Lieutenant General Oluyede has served in several formations, units and training institutions where he held command, staff and instructional appointments within his illustrious years of service. Some of these appointments include Platoon Commander and Company Second in Command in 65 Mechanised Battalion and 177 Guards Battalion, respectively. He was Platoon Commander and later Officer Commanding in 2 Amphibious Battalion. For his initial instructional experience, he was an instructor and later Senior Instructor at the Nigerian Defence Academy. He held the appointment of Staff OfficerGrade 1 in Charge of Personnel and Welfare Services as well as Logistics and Operations at different times while serving at Headquarters Joint Task Force (Operation RESTORE HOPE) and Headquarters 82 Division, respectively. He also served as Deputy Director of Examinations at Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command. He was Chief of Staff at Headquarters 13 Brigade before attending the Senior Executive Course at NIPSS. He was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Civil-Military Cooperation at Headquarters 1 Division and later Director at Army Headquarters Department of Army Standard and Evaluation. He was Commandant of Amphibious Training School. He was appointed Commander 27 Task Force Brigade under Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East Theatre, from where he was made the Acting Commander Sector 2 in the same theatre. On his promotion to the rank of Major General, he was appointed substantive Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE. Thereafter, he was posted to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointed Senior Research Fellow, after which he was moved to the Army Headquarters Department of Army Policy and Plans and appointed Director Plans. After a brief stint at the Army Headquarters, he was appointed the General Officer Commanding 6 Division. He was later posted to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, Directorate of Inspection and Compliance and appointed the Director. He joined the privileged few who rose to command the elite Infantry Corps before his appointment as the Acting and later the Substantive Chief of Army Staff in November 2024.

4. The seasoned Infantry General has also participated in a number of operations, both home and abroad. His posting profile traverses considerable deployments and participation in several Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations as well as Internal Security Operations across the country. Indeed, his military exploits began as a young platoon commander in 65 Mechanised Battalion, from where he moved with the unit to participate in the historic Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG). During the ECOMOG operations, he was reported to be full of initiatives, dedicated, loyal and performed his assigned tasks without supervision. It was, therefore, no surprise that despite his young experience, he was entrusted with the onerous assignment of providing security for the Presidential Lodge, a task he discharged admirably. Overall, he was assessed to be an officer who accepted instructions with matured calmness and implemented them satisfactorily. He was also observed to be an articulate and honest officer who took keen interest in the welfare of his troops. As Officer Commanding in 2 Battalion, his conduct was reported to have been outstanding, especially during the initial militia crisis in Rivers State, where he exhibited courage as well as outstanding leadership qualities. He was noted to have successfully led his company to curb the nefarious activities of the Niger Delta Volunteer Peoples Force, a formidable militant group that threatened the peace and security of Niger Delta region. While serving in Sector 1 Joint Task Force, his bravery and response to the unforeseen was thoroughly put to test when a patrol team led by him was attacked along Chanomi Creek. Despite being overwhelmed, he was noted to have put up a spirited fight under heavy enemy fire that enabled him to safely extricate his men. He was also noted to have made valuable contributions to the overall planning of subsequent operations leading to the successful dislodgement of a notorious militant leader and his men from their well-fortified enclave, Camp 5.

5. Notably, the senior officer was renowned for leaving a trail of remarkable achievements wherever he served. He was also able to flexibly switch between staff and command roles, demonstrating his versatility and achieving commendable results. For instance, while the Deputy Chief of Staff in HQ 1 Div, he was seconded to 1 DISFORCE (an outfit coordinating 1 Division operations) and appointed the Operations Officer. In this role, he was noted to have coordinated several significant operations under the umbrella of Operation MESA and Operation SHARAN DAJI (a nickname for the operation against cattle rustling and armed banditry in 1 Division AOR). Indeed, several remarkable operational achievements were recorded by the Division during this period that led to a major degradation of armed banditry, cattle rustling, armed robbery and all other sundry crimes within Kaduna State and 1 Division Area of Operations.

6. As the Commandant Amphibious Training School (ATS), he was observed to have displayed exceptional and transformational leadership attributes that impacted positively in the rapid development of the School. He initiated the relocation of ATS students’ hostel with the approval of the Chief of Army Staff from the old site to a new one at no cost to the Nigerian Army. He equally initiated the construction of an integral swimming pool for the School after 34 years of its existence, also at no cost to the Nigerian Army. He established a SkillsAcquisition Centre where his soldiers’ wives and other women in Eburutu Barracks were trained in the art of sewing, soap making, hair dressing, among other skills. He renovated the Regimental Sergeant Major’s House, 2 Single Officers Quarters, 1 Married Officers Quarters and the Commandant’s house. Furthermore, he rehabilitated 4 x 30 family blocks (created additional facilities) for the ATS’ soldiers and their families. He also refurbished 3 hitherto condemned gunboats belonging to 81 Division, which were later deployed to Takwa Bay in Lagos. He refurbished 2 x K38 unserviceable boats backloaded from Operation DELTA SAFE, which were subsequently deployed to block Kula Estuary on River Bonny to boost the anti-illegal oil bunkering operations in the general area. In addition, he refurbished 2 Seamarks boats that were dry docked for years to support the 19 Brigade at Baga operating in Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East. Most telling was that all these notable achievements were made from the School’s meagre resources. It was therefore no surprise that the senior officer was among the recipients of the prestigious Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award in 2018.

7. Furthermore, the senior officer was noted to possess a mastery of a blend of operational art and administrative leadership as well as field command expertise. These attributes he aptly exhibited when he served as the Commander 27 Task Force Brigade and Commander Sector 2 Buni Yadi, Operation HADIN KAI. On assuming command, he quickly reorganised, restructured, and fortified the defences of his Brigades, making them less vulnerable to Boko Haram Terrorist attacks. These changes contributed immensely to the successful defeat of terrorists’ attacks in Buni Gari and Damaturu in 2019. Notably, he coordinated the operations which repelled and defeated BHTs attempted infiltration of Damaturu on 22 Dec 19, leading to the recovery of 1 x gun truck, 1 x anti-aircraft gun and a cache of 12.7mm rounds from the terrorists. Indeed, the operation was reported to have led to the death of 2 prominent terrorists’ commanders, including the notorious Abu Muktar and about 30 of their foot soldiers. As a commander who displayed keen interest in the welfare and well-being of his men, he spared no cost in ensuring that the feeding of the soldiers was improved. To improve his men’s living conditions, he also bought a 60 KVA generating set and overhauled the 150 KVA set, which was in a state of disrepair. These interventions had a tremendous impact on his men’s morale. Similarly, in an effort to bolster his combat efficiency, he refurbished 2 of the 3 Main Battle Tanks of the Brigade, a good number of soft skin vehicles and the water tanker. It is pertinent to state that all these were achieved with the modest resources available to the Brigade. These efforts remarkably boosted the operational capacity of the formation.

8. The remarkable achievements earned him a citation from his General Officer Commanding, where he was described to have exhibited all the leadership qualities expected of an officer. The citation further noted that the huge impact he made in accomplishing his operational objectives were hinged on his brilliant and sheer determination to succeed regardless of the enormity of challenges before him. He was always quick to assess the security situation within his AOR and developed mechanisms to harness available resources and apply them decisively in operations. In the same vein, it was reported that his resilience, doggedness and intuition aided his achievements in command. He is a good motivator and takes great care to address morale and administrative issues with his personnel. These qualities endeared him to his men, who were ever willing to follow his lead.

9. As GOC 6 Division, General Oluyede brought his wealth of experience to bear, which quickly led to stability in the Niger Delta. His leadership style and engagements created the enabling environment for operational efficiency, as witnessed in the increased daily oil production output during his reign as the GOC. He appreciated the peculiar situation obtainable in 6 Division AOR and developed mechanisms to harness available resources and apply them decisively. He displayed exemplary leadership, provided required administrative and operational directions, guidance and motivation to commanders, officers and men under him. This philosophy resonated across the Division AOR. He also championed and achieved several CIMIC projects and renovation/construction of facilities at the Division Headquarters and across the AOR. His achievements as GOC set the template that subsequent GOCs adopted, leading to operational success and stable oil and gas production in the Niger Delta.

10. On his appointment as Acting and later Substantive Chief of Army Staff, General Oluyede demonstrated the progressive continuity of successive commands. As the Chief of Army Staff, he leads through the lens of decades of invaluable experiences he has gained in his career. He immediately set out to put the soldiers’ interest first and indeed became the soldiers’ soldier. He also honoured the memories of past Chiefs of Army Staff who died on active service. His Command Philosophy of “Consolidating the Transformation of the Nigerian Army Towards Bequeathing a Well-Motivated and Combat-Ready Force that can Effectively Discharge its Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment” is matched with decisive actions. In achieving this, he has rekindled and awakened the fighting spirit of the troops. In the spirit of exemplary leadership, he commits to visiting the frontline troops regularly. He has made the welfare of troops a priority and has tremendously improved on it. Accordingly, he increased troops’ ration cash and operational allowances. His Soldiers’ First approach has also seen sweeping positive interventions in personnel administration including accommodation, emoluments, health care and other welfare needs of officers/soldiers and their families. He has left no stone unturned in ensuring that no Nigerian territory is lost to insurgents under his leadership of the Nigerian Army. Similarly, to add impetus to the operations, he approved the establishment of a second Depot for recruitment of soldiers in Osogbo. He also approved the commissioning exercises for Short Service Combatant Commission, Direct Short Service Commission and Executive Commission to improve the officers’ manpower.

11. The Nigerian Army across board has seen several weapons and equipment refurbished and procured for deployment in the various theatres. Some of the equipment procured include Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, night visibilityequipment, troops lift vehicle and other Armoured Fighting Vehicles to enhance troops’ protection. General Oluyede always upholds the principle of humanitarian laws by ensuring that troops respect for human rights and rules of engagement is observed at all times. Given his wealth of experience in strategic thinking, Chief of Army Staff initiated the restructuring of Nigerian Army formations and units which is aimed at addressing contemporary realties and meeting future challenges.

12. In recognition of his meritorious service to the Nation, characterized by exemplary leadership, the Chief of Army Staff is honoured with several medals and awards. Some of which are; the Nigerian Army Medal (NAM), Forces Service Star (FSS), Meritorious Service Star (MSS), Distinguished Service Star (DSS) and Grand Service Star (GSS). Others include Passed Staff Course (psc), Member of the National Institute (mni), Field Command Medal(FCM), Field Command Medal of Honour (FCMH), Training Support Medal (TSM) and General Operations Medal (GOM). He is also a holder of the coveted Corps Medal of Honour (CMH) and prestigious Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award (CCA).

13. Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede is married and blessed with children. He enjoys travelling, playing basketball and volleyball.

14. He is the current Chief of Army Staff.

