The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN,), Justice Tanko Muhammad,, will on Monday, swear-in the 38 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria. (SANs).

The Director, of Press and Information at the Supreme Court, Dr, Akande Festus, said n a statement on Wednesday, that the he swearing-in ceremony was part of programmes lined up to herald the apex court 2019/2020 legal year.

The Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation on July 29, even though some Justices remained on duty to attend to political matters that are time bound.

Akande said: “As customary, during such programmes, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, will deliver a state-of-the Judiciary address which is ostensibly to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian Judiciary in the outgoing 2018/2019 legal year.”

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) had picked only 38 out of 117 legal practitioners that applied for the SAN rank this year,.

Out of the successful applicants, three are academics, while 35 are advocates.

The LPPC, had on July 5, disclosed identities of the 38 lawyers that were conferred with SAN.

Among the new silks are the Solicitor General of the Federation,, Mr. Dayo Apata and Lagos based human rights activist, Mr.. Ebun-olu Adegboruwa.

Others are wife of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Mrs. Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, Abdullahi Haruna, Manga Nuruddeen, John Onuegbulam Asoluka, Adedokun Makinde, Daniel Enwelum, Emmanuel Oyebanji, Tuduru Ede, Abdul Ajana and Ama Etuwewe and Oladipo Olasope.

Also conferred with the rank are Leslie Nylander, Olusegun Fowowe, Andrew Hutton, Olukayode Enitan, Paul Ogbole, Olaniyi Olopade, Samuel Agweh, Olusegun Jolaawo, Prof. Alhponsus Alubo, Ayo Asala, Abiodun Olatunji, Olumide Aju, Chimezie Ihekweazu, Prof. Mamman Lawan, Prof. Uchefula Chukwumaeze, Usman Sule, Safiya Badamasi, Echezona Etiaba and, Godwin Omoaka..

Emeka Ozoani, Alexander Ejesieme, Jephthah Njikonye, Aihkunegbe Malik, Alhassan Umar and Oyetola Atoyebi. completed the list.

While four women applied for the SAN, only two made the list.

The SAN rank is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who had distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

Aside enjoying the front seat in court, SANs equally have the privilege of getting their cases called first by Judges..