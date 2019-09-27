Century, Toyota’s rival to Rolls-Royce

By Theodore Opara

NOT many know that Toyota Motor Corporation has a luxury car that rivals the Rolls-Royce. Neither do they know that such a car has been in production for more than half a century and is named Century?

Century is Toyota’s most expensive car with a price tag of $180,000 and above. It is described as Japan’s Rolls-Royce. It is not exported as only very few are built for the who is who in Japan. In its 52 years of existence, the Century has only undergone model changes from 1967 when it made it debut to 1997 and 2017. The car is meticulously and painstaking crafted and has earned Toyota the respect it deserves in the high-end luxury car segment where it compares with the likes of Rolls-Royce, Bentleys, Maybachs, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens. But the Toyota Century is an icon, a timeless machine that is in its third generation in over half a century.

Under the bonnet of the Century is a 5.0-litre V8 hybrid power plant with 376 pound-feet of torque and 425 horsepower. The Century uses just a litre of fuel in 13.6 kilometres, though fuel is not a problem for people who drive this kind of car. As a car in the high-end luxury class, the Century cabin is serene and noiseless just like the Rolls-Royce. Designed to be chauffeur-driven, Toyota did not compromise comfort in any way in this flagship that is reserved for emperors and kings. The best way to experience the comfort of this large sedan is to take a seat at the rear. This is where the Century feels not only most luxurious but also most welcoming.

The rear seat room is generous with enough headroom. The whole of the car’s lower perimeter is rimmed in beautiful chrome, making it a unique machine for the kings. The chair-like rear seat guarantees the ‘King’ back-seaters visibility step up to the ceiling height in the rear passenger compartment and the front seats sit much lower, making the view from the rear better.

Surprisingly the Century comes in wool seats rather than leather (animal skin) seats. This is because of the Japanese belief that wool guarantees freer-breathing nature and comparatively low noise. The fabric is available in grey, brown or beige while leather can be specified in black or any other.

A central 11.6-inch screen for the movie is at the disposal of the ‘King’ while the chauffeurs can watch TV on the front screen during off-hours. The Century’s paddle-like veneered door handles are very eye-catching. You can specify lace privacy and others to match your taste.

The Century’s formal roofline and imposing square-rigged bodywork may be old school, but its also unmistakably modern, marked out by 18-inch wheels and subtly high-tech LED illumination. The design is both elegantly simple and swimming in rich details. The front grille features a delicate Infinite Loop Crown pattern said to be evocative of harmony and prosperity. There is a phoenix badge that takes a master Takumi artisan six weeks to engrave while the wet sanded seven-layer paint, modelled after Japan’s fabled lacquer box finishes, looks miles deep, according to a journalist who did a test drive of the Century.

It is only available in four colours: black silver, blue or burgundy, unlike its rival which offer myriads of colours choices and optional extras. In the Toyota Group family, the Century is rated ahead of Lexus. As Masato Tanabe, chief engineer of the Century program puts it: “There is kind of a clear division between the Lexus brand and the Century brand. Lexus is (the) owner (operated) car top-level of the brand. However, Century is the TMC’s (Toyota Motor Corporation) top brand of chauffeur cars.”

Toyota Chief Engineer, Masato Tanabe has this to say about the Century: “On a very literal level, the Century exists on an island, in a luxury vacuum of sorts. Yes, there are other magnate-worthy motorcars on the home roads of this Toyota. Some offer more power or more features, and nearly all are more personalizable. But few can match this car’s sense of occasion, and none are as harmonized with Japan’s luxury aesthetic, a singular sensibility that somehow manages to embrace a love of ceremony and simplicity at the same time. In the end, the Toyota Century has no real competition – not even Rolls-Royce.”

