Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac, BMW, other luxury automakers shift competition to pickup segment

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By Theodore Opara

Global luxury automakers are shifting competition to the pickup segment — a category once dominated by rugged workhorses like Toyota, Ford, and General Motors. Now, ultra-premium brands including Rolls-Royce, Maybach, Bentley, Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, and even Ford’s Mustang division are unveiling pickups loaded with high-tech features and opulent comfort.

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Heavy-duty truck and construction equipment makers such as Caterpillar, John Deere, and Mack Trucks are also muscling into the space, transforming pickups into the next big battleground in the global auto market.

New gold rush on wheels

Investigations by Vanguard reveal that the surge of interest from luxury automakers stems from the record profits traditional pickup manufacturers have been raking in. Industry analysts now describe pickups as the “new cash cow” — appealing to both high-net-worth individuals and celebrities seeking powerful, distinctive rides that blend work utility with prestige.

Just as luxury carmakers flooded the SUV market two decades ago, they are now doing the same with pickups — a move that could redefine both luxury and utility vehicles.

Rolls-Royce leads with Cullinan Pickup

Rolls-Royce is setting the pace with its Cullinan Pickup, an ultra-modern powerhouse aimed at billionaires and entertainers such as Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy. Under its elegant frame sits a V12 twin-turbo engine generating 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, propelling it from 0–60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Cadillac join race

Mercedes-Benz rekindled the luxury pickup concept with its X-Class, a blend of sophistication and off-road muscle. BMW responded with the X7 Pickup, powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that delivers 375 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, hitting 60 mph in under five seconds.

Cadillac is taking a futuristic approach with the 2026 Escalade EXT — a 750-horsepower, all-electric, all-wheel-drive pickup that accelerates to 60 mph in five seconds. The model, resembling its SUV sibling in presidential fleets, combines bold styling with smart technology.

Bentley, Shelby, Mustang add firepower

Bentley has entered the fray with a performance-focused pickup boasting a 6.0-liter twin-turbo engine and a price tag between $250,000 and $300,000. Shelby, meanwhile, brings supercar speed to the segment with a V8 engine delivering an astonishing 1,180 horsepower — racing from 0–100 km/h in 2.5 seconds.

Ford has extended the Mustang family with a luxury pickup variant, merging the muscle car’s iconic performance DNA with premium comfort.

Audi, Lexus, Maybach prepare their contenders

Audi’s entry features a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 plug-in hybrid producing 462 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, capable of towing 10,000 pounds. Lexus, too, is targeting style-conscious SUV lovers with a refined yet muscular pickup design.

Maybach, Mercedes-Benz’s ultra-luxury sub-brand, is reportedly fine-tuning its own pickup to compete directly with Rolls-Royce.

Traditional giants reinforce their base

Toyota, already dominant in the pickup market with its Hilux, Tacoma, and Tundra, is expanding further with upcoming FJ, Corolla, and Stout pickups. The move underscores Toyota’s determination to maintain leadership in a segment that’s fast becoming luxury territory.

Heavy machinery brands redefine toughness

Beyond carmakers, industrial giants are entering the pickup game. Mack Trucks’ new full-size pickup — built “like a tank but drives like a luxury SUV” — is powered by a 6.7-liter turbo diesel V8 producing 400 horsepower.

John Deere’s full-size pickup combines work and leisure capability, equipped with a 6.8-liter diesel engine delivering 450 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque, and capable of towing 15,000 pounds.

Caterpillar, best known for its yellow earthmovers, has launched the Cat Pickup — a 6.7-liter V8 powerhouse producing 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque.

New frontier

The pickup segment is now witnessing an unprecedented transformation. From German luxury brands to American heavy-duty manufacturers and even Asian automakers like Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, and Land Rover — everyone wants a piece of the new luxury pickup boom.

With 2025 and 2026 model years marking the arrival of these high-end trucks, the global auto industry may be witnessing the dawn of a new era — where luxury meets muscle on four wheels.

Vanguard News