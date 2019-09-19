Cape Town hosts Unicaf Conference 2019

By Ebele Orakpo

With over $90 million worth of scholarships, more than 25,000 students and graduates in 156 countries, state-of-the-art campuses opening in Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Uganda and a new partnership with the University of Suffolk in the UK, Unicaf had a lot to celebrate at its annual conference, held recently in South Africa.

The Cape Town International Convention Centre welcomed a large number of students, graduates, academics and staff from Unicaf and partner universities, who attended the conference to learn, exchange ideas, network and have fun. They watched presentations by Unicaf academics about the skills gap in the global workplace, about higher education serving Africa’s development needs, about flexible learning and the workplace of the future, and about the role of higher education, innovation and industrialisation in helping establish Africa as an international player.

Three interactive sessions provided advice and practical tips on Professional Development, Business Communication and Time Management, before the winners of the essay competition ‘How Unicaf has changed my life’ received their prizes: Aderemi Adedokun from Nigeria, pursuing a Master’s in Public Health with the University of South Wales through Unicaf; Saneliso Zulu from Zambia, studying for an MBA with the University of South Wales through Unicaf; Kabiru Muhammed from Nigeria, an MBA graduate of the University of Nicosia through Unicaf and Peter Silwimba from Zambia, pursuing a doctoral degree in Business Administration with Unicaf University.

The winners of the social media competitions were Esther Jemima Cruz from the Philippines, MBA student of Unicaf University Malawi, for the video of her long journey to Cape Town and Relebohile Mpeete from Lesotho, a Master’s student in Managerial Psychology with Unicaf University Zambia, for her photograph taken at the conference.

By utilizing modern technology and offering generous scholarships, Unicaf provides affordable, accessible and flexible higher education of international quality, even in places where poverty and illiteracy are dominant; talented young people and working professionals around the world can obtain qualifications, knowledge and skills, which can secure them better jobs and better lives, thanks to Unicaf.

Currently present in12 African countries, (Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Uganda, Rwanda, Ghana, Somalia, Egypt, Morocco, Zimbabwe and South Africa), Unicaf is continuously expanding. Over2,000 Unicaf scholars from around the world have already graduated from partner universities in the US, the UK and Europe.

Caption – The winners of the essay competition: How Unicaf has changed my life on stage at the Unicaf Cape Town Conference 2019, together with the Unicaf CAO, Dr Kelvin Andrews.

Vanguard