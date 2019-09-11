Breaking News
(BREAKING) Xenophobic attack: Flight to be delayed for 5 hours – Dabiri

2:33 pm

By Lawani Mikairu & Bose Adelaja

The Chairman Nigeria Diaspora Commission Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, today, said the arrival of Nigerians from South Africa would be delayed for about five hours due to immigration documentation in South Africa.

The returnees were expected to have touched down at the Cargo Section of the Muritala Mohammed Airport, Lagos around 1pm Nigeria time.

She explained that the South Africa immigration officials came up with “unexpected travel documentations and clearance for the Nigerians  returning to their country. However, Nigeria officials in South Africa are sorting out the immigration formalities. So, hopefully, our brothers and sisters will be arriving Nigeria around 5.30 to 6pm,”

