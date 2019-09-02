Breaking News
Breaking: Malami visits Buhari

On 4:01 pmIn Newsby

By Nwafor Sunday

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Malami, P&ID, Nigeria
Abubakar Malami

Malami was equally spotted by journalists while entering the vice president’s office Prof Yemi Osinbajo along with the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari.

Though he refused to talk to jnewsmen but his visit won’t be far from the controversial $9.6bn judgment against Nigeria in favour of Process and Industrial Developments by a United Kingdom court.

Details later:

