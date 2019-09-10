Breaking: 15 Shi’ites killed during Ashura procession, IMN claims

By Luminous Jannamike

Islamic Movement in Nigeria has confirmed the killing of 15 Shi’a Muslims during Tuesday’s Ashura processions by the sect across the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement by IMN’s spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, said three persons died in Kaduna, six in Bauchi, another three in Gombe, two in Sokoto, and one in Katsina state during the processions.

According to Musa, the 15 Shi’ites were killed by armed policemen who allegedly attacked the worshippers in a bid to disperse them during the sect’s street demonstrations.

He said, “These casualty figures may however rise due to the fatal gunshot wounds sustained by some of the peaceful mourners.

“Today’s (Tuesday) show of shame and rage by the police across the states was sequel to the tragic orders given to it by the Inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu to brutally attack the peaceful Ashura mourners.”

Vanguard gathered, however, that the Ashura processions ended peacefully in the cities of Abuja, Jos, Kebbi, Minna, Lafia, Yola, Gusau, Zaria, Kano, Jalingo, Damaturu, Hadejia and Potiskum.

Speaking further, the IMN Spokesman said: “That the Ashura mourning procession ended peacefully in places not attacked by the police is sufficient evidence as to who the instigators of violence are whenever we are carrying out our legitimate religious duties.

“We are grateful to Allah the Almighty that has granted us the courage to come out in several cities and villages across the country to commemorate the brutal killing of Imam Hussein (AS), the Grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S) as it is done in several cities across the globe, despite intimidation and threats by the federal government and its agents, acting on behalf of the Saudis by proxy.”

