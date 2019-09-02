BBNAIJA EVICTIONS: How the audience voted

By Tolulope Abereoje

It was the end of the road for two Big Brother Naija housemates, Esther and Sir Dee as they got evicted from the Big Brother house during the 9th eviction show of the ‘Pepper Dem’ Season 4 held on Sunday 1st September 2019.

Recall that members of Team Legends were all up for possible eviction after losing the nomination challenge last Monday. It was only Khafi (who is the Head of House) and Omashola (who was saved by the veto power holder, Ike and replaced with Cindy) that were free from eviction this week out of the members of Team Legends, leaving Sir Dee, Esther, Tacha, Frodd, Cindy and Venita at the mercy of audience votes.

Scoring the highest vote was Tacha, who led with 31.22%, followed by Cindy who got 22.03%. Frodd amassed 20.17% votes; Venita got lucky with 12.53% votes while Sir Dee and Esther got 7.74% and 6.31% respectively. Having scored the lowest Esther and Sir Dee became the 13th and 14th housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 4 house respectively.

Vanguard