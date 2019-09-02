Bayelsa APC guber primary: Stakeholders Drum support for David Lyon

By Samuel Oyadongha

Ahead of the Wednesday governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Bayelsa State, some political leaders have thrown their weight behind one of the aspirants, Chief David Lyon to clinch the party ticket the party for the November 16 election.

The leaders under the aegis of ‘Bayelsa Stakeholders Forum’ at a press conference in yesterday in Yenagoa described Lyon as the man of uncommon character and personality who has what it takes to deliver economic progress for the state.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum it’s General Counsel, High Chief Alex Ekiotene, said the aspirant in his private life, has employed over six thousand youths as well as ensure the protection of the pipelines in the swamp area of the Niger Delta thereby boosting the nation’s economy.

He said: “It is our belief that David Lyon who is a man that has been tested in his private life and have done so well, should be supported by all well-meaning Bayelsans for the governorship election in order to redeem our state from the shackle of bad leadership.

“Our interest is to support a man who can bring good governance in Bayelsa State. For a long time, we don’t have portable water in this state and salaries are not paid as at when due. The situation is pitiable.

“We have not fared well, Bayelsa is getting into a bottomless pit, so there is a need for citizens to make a change, to have access to a high level of development, APC is the right party to lead Bayelsa from February 14, 2020.

“This group is not limited to only APC members, it is open to every stakeholder in Bayelsa politics, who desired change and good governance.

“The people of this state are hungry today because of bad governance, our streets are in darkness at night, thereby fueling insecurity, so the destiny of our state is in our hands.”

The forum also congratulated the former governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, over his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Minister of State for Petroleum, urging him to use his office to bring development to the state and the entire Niger Delta region.