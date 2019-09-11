Army rescues 7 kidnapped persons in Kaduna

Ben Agande Kaduna

Seven persons, including a seven-year-old girl kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Saturday, were rescued by a special team of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday morning.

Addressing journalists at a brief ceremony to formally receive the kidnap victims from the commander of Operation Thunder Strike, the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the rescued kidnappers would be subjected to a medical examination before being reunited with their families.

According to Aruwan, the state government will do everything to ensure that the Kaduna-Abuja highway, as well as the Kaduna-Zaria and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari roads, are secured.

He advises travellers to avoid night journeys, especially on the identified highways, adding that in the event of any untoward actions, it will be difficult for security agencies to swiftly swing into actions.

Earlier in his short remarks, the

Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt. Colonel Ibrahim Gambari, said Operation Thunderstrike has significantly reduced the incidence of Kidnapping on the Abuja-Kaduna highway, especially during the day time.

Also read:

“Before the Army operation was launched, several cases of kidnapping on a daily basis was being recorded especially during the day. But, since the inception of operation, we have been able to nip in the bud, such incidences and most of the cases that were recorded usually happen at night and that is why the Kaduna state government stopped the mounting of roadblocks along the road. said.

He said “based on the report on the incident by the police on Sunday, we have been working tirelessly to ensure that innocent victims were reunited with their families,” he said

He regretted that the kidnappers have collaborators and informants along with the settlements on the Abuja-Kaduna highway that feed them on the activities of security personnel

The Army officer said Two AK47 rifles, 130 rounds of ammunition, five magazine, two mobile phones, N100,000 and three camouflage army uniforms were recovered from the kidnappers who numbered about fifteen.

“The kidnappers, 15 in number according to the victims, were dealt with. One of our constraints is the terrain, the terrain is not noticeable and troops have to travel for about three and a half hours on foot.

The kidnap victims were travelling from Ofa, Kwara State to Kaduna when they were abducted by armed men in military camouflage, at about 9:30 pm and quickly moved them into the forest.

They victims gave their names as Aishat Bisola, 26, Ahmad Abdulrafiu, 26, Maryam Abubakar, 7, Suleiman Khadija, 25, Lawal Temitope, 23, Bala Abdullahi, 52 and Abdulrazak Okunola, 35.

Vanguard