APC chieftain reacts to Udom’s Tribunal Victory

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, Elder Enefiok Ekefre, has congratulated Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel on his recent victory at the governorship election tribunal, saying the people expect him to now focus on providing dividends of democracy.

Ekefre, who made this known in an interview with newsmen in Uyo, on the heels of the tribunal verdict, noted that it was time the administration starts delivering on its campaign promises.

“I’ve said it time without number, even during the tribunal, that Governor Udom was chosen by God, nominated by the party, voted by Akwa Ibom people and confirmed by a court of competent jurisdiction. Now, the truth has come out, the nightmare is over”.

He maintained that the current administration has brought innovation into governance, sighting Ibom Air, several industries and efforts to complete Ibom deep seaport as examples. In his words, “these are innovations, not just building of roads, hospitals and schools which are merely fulfilling a social contract.”

Explaining his support for the governor, even though he is a notable stalwart of an opposition, Ekefre stated that his support is not tainted by party affiliation, saying “immediately after elections Udom was no more a governor of PDP, but the governor of Akwa Ibom State. Is there any road that is made for only PDP or APC supporters to use? No. The governor is now the symbol of the entire state.”

He, however, frowned at certain individuals already politicking for 2023, warning that they are distracting the government.

“There is a governor in place, so if someone is planning how to be governor now it means he/she is competing with the incumbent. For now, Udom is in charge, so my advice to people in government, using government facilities and the governor’s name to canvass support for 2023 to desist.

” That is name dropping and it’s enough to distract the government, they should opt-out”.

On the issue of succession, he stated that it is too early to talk about succession. However, he maintained that as the melting pot of Akwa Ibom politics, Uyo senatorial district is blessed with enough manpower to take power when the time comes.

“My only prayer is that whoever succeeds Udom should possess the same mindset and development drive, not just become a governor for siren and salary and security arrangement”.

Ekefre strongly disagreed with the notion of ‘super commissioners’, noting that it is Governor Udom whom the people of Akwa Ibom have entrusted with power to administer the State and he has authority to commission or decommission anybody because at the end of the day history will not talk about commissioners or party chairman, but will talk about Udom.

“The term ‘super commissioner’ is just a perception there is nothing like that. There is a man with executive powers and who is in charge, take for example, during the time of General Abacha, there was a powerful subordinate called Diya, but the day it was decided that this thing must stop, it was stopped.

” I’ve not seen a super commissioner. The governor is the person I’ve entrusted my destiny and that of my family too, for now. Governor Udom has often said that his loyalty is to God and the people because he has a conscience. I don’t think he would surrender his God-given mandate to any ‘super commissioner’. The commissioner is a subset within the system, the governor is the overall person “.

He, therefore, advised that those who want to act solo should either key in or get out.

Furthermore, he stated that even though his party has suffered so many defeats in Akwa Ibom State, there is still hope, noting that there was a need to go back to the drawing board to find out why the party performed woefully in the last election.

“We’ve to find out why we are not winning, which to me, I’ve explained many times that we didn’t work for it. You don’t sit at home and expect to pass the examination. You must learn, study and go to class”.

Vanguard