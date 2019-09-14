ACF commends northern governors for adopting NLTP

Ben Agande Kaduna.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) for adopting the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) saying the measure will ensure peaceful coexistence among herders and farmers.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Saturday, the National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Ibrahim Biu said the ACF was excited by the courage demonstrated by the governors of the Northern states, adding that when fully implemented, the NLTP will not only boost livestock production but create employment.

“The National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) was earlier commissioned by the National Economic Council (NEC) under the chairmanship of the Vice President. The NLTP was designed to strengthen and support the livestock activity for improved productivity, pasture production, efficient land and water utilization to ensure livestock management as an economic and socio-cultural activity.

“The NLTP when fully implemented as conceived will ensure the resettlement of the dislocated communities in the key conflict areas of the country and also provide an avenue for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation among the herders and farmers. It was for these reasons the NSGF adopted the program and urged States to key in as a panacea to the current insecurity challenges, in particular, the rampant herders/farmers unnecessary clashes and also the need to modernize pastoral activities.

“ACF applauds this laudable and courageous decision by the NSGF as it will go along way in not only improving the livestock production but will also ensure peaceful coexistence among herders and farmers, especially in the Northern states. ACF therefore, hope that States that key into the program will embrace it holistically to not only benefit from the available NLTP funds but also ensure accountability and judicious utilization of the funds for the benefit of the herders.

The ACF also appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that states willing to participate in the program are given maximum encouragement through “adequate funding and provision of infrastructure that will not only boost livestock production but also provide employment opportunities within the livestock value chain.

The ACF, therefore, calls upon the States Governors, Traditional and Religious leaders, groups and individuals to sensitize Nigerians on the benefits of such laudable programs instead of the unnecessary politicization that usually follows such Government’s projects, conceived for the benefits of Nigerians, as it will do no good to our collective development as a nation” he said.

Vanguard