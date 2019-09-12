12 communities in Zamfara get N98m grants for projects

A total of 12 communities are to receive over N98 million for the execution of various projects in Zamfara under the Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP) programme.

The CSDP General Manager, Alhaji Garba Muhammad disclosed this in Gusau on Monday at the project implementation training for Community Projects Management Committees (CPMCs) drawn from the benefitting communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CSDP is being funded by the World Bank, Federal and Zamfara Government.

Muhammad said that the money was for execution of 29 projects initiated by the communities.

He listed the communities as Alasawa, Anka, Boraye, Bukkuyum, Daza, Kagara, Kanwuri in Anka Local government area, and Rututu, Sabawa, Shiyar-Magaji Ruwan Doruwa, Tashar-Rawayya and Tsafe.

“The projects to be implemented in the benefiting communities cut across health, water, environment and socioeconomic sectors.

“One of the policies of the agency is for a community to raise 10 per cent of the total amount to be spent on each proposed project in the benefitting community”, he said.

He urged the benefiting communities to ensure effective maintenance of the projects in order to ensure their sustainability.

The Operations Manager of the agency, Alhaji Sani Buhari, charged the participants to ensure fairness and justice while executing the projects.

Buhari also enjoined the CPMCs to always consider their responsibilities in order to provide qualitative projects.

He advised them to give more emphasis to proper record-keeping for easy evaluation by the monitoring committees from the Agency and World Bank.

