When a couple suffers ‘genital lock’

Genital lock

By Sola Ogundipe

Tiara discovered she suffered from a silent but serious sexual dysfunction quite accidentally. When she was a teenager, she noticed that it was painful to insert a tampon. Even her first gynaecological examination ended abruptly because it was so painful and embarrassing.

She probably would have ignored the problem until she attempted, unsuccessfully, to engage in sexual intercourse. Even when she was ready to start a family, sexual intercourse remained excruciatingly painful.

Tiara knew something was wrong and was compelled to investigate why sex was so painful for her. It was then she found out that she had Vaginismus. Tiara was referred her to a therapist who prescribed treatment.

Vaginismus occurs as a conditioned muscle reflex in the lower pelvic muscle, which clamps shut, making penetration during sex either extremely painful or in many cases, virtually impossible. The vaginal muscles go into spasm, usually in response to the vagina or vulva being touched before sexual intercourse. It can also happen if sexual intercourse is attempted, or during a gynaecological examination.

Tiara explained that some women cannot use tampons when they have a period. They undergo distress and relationship problems and also have problems when it comes to starting a family. While they are able to achieve normal sexual responses, as soon as sexual intercourse is suggested or attempted, the vagina tightens to prevent penetration.

That is the way vaginismus can disrupt or completely stop a woman’s sex life and make routine gynaecological and pelvic examinations difficult or impossible. In some cases, a woman may need an anaesthetic before a doctor can perform a gynaecological examination.

The involuntary spasms in a female’s pelvic floor muscles can make activities such as inserting tampons difficult or impossible. But it isn’t only a woman that suffers effects of vaginismus. The spasms can interrupt penetrative sex or make it uncomfortable for either or both partners.

This dysfunction is known to be responsible for another abnormality known as Penis captivus—which presents as a man and woman being “locked” together through their genitals during sexual intercourse. Penis captivus is a rare condition that causes the vagina to contract with enough force to latch onto the penis, making it difficult for the partners to separate.

Couples have been known to be stuck together for hours and even require surgery because their genitals could not disunite as a result. There have been very few credible reports of penis captivus but doctors confirm that it does happen.

During arousal, the penis fills with blood, becoming erect in preparation for sexual intercourse.

For women, the walls of the vagina relax and the vulva lubricates in preparation for sexual penetration.

The vaginal walls are made up of muscular tissue, which expands and contracts at different times during sex, such as during an orgasm. These contractions can be very strong, and they are sometimes stronger than usual.

Added stress can lead to more muscular tension, which can make the phenomenon last longer.

According to medical advice, it is usually advised that not to try to force the stuck couple to separate as doing so can hurt one or both partners. It is also important not to try to open the vagina or pry the penis out manually. Staying calm and allowing the muscles in both bodies to relax can help resolve the issue as soon as possible without complication.

Medical literature describes vaginismus as a psychological problem that shows itself in a physical way and is fairly common among women in the late teens to 30s. Symptoms can range from a slight burning sensation during sex to severe, painful contractions that close the vagina completely. It is possible that such an extreme contraction could happen during penetrative intercourse and the penis may become momentarily stuck in the vagina.

Experts explain that the causes of vaginismus vary from physical, emotional, or psychological factors, or a combination of all three. For some people, vaginismus stems from an emotional or psychological response to the insertion of anything into the vagina, whether or not the context is sexual.

Treatment for vaginismus can therefore be complicated and some options involve using tools such as vaginal dilators. With the help of a physical therapist who specializes in the pelvic floor muscles, success is more likely. They can also help a person uncover any psychological barriers.

Tiara eventually had to go to a urologist and then saw a psychologist. She explained that some women find that they cannot use tampons when they have a period. “They undergo distress and relationship problems and also have problems when it comes to starting a family. While they are able to achieve normal sexual responses, as soon as sexual intercourse is suggested or attempted, the vagina tightens to prevent penetration.

This is the way vaginismus can disrupt or completely stop a woman’s sex life and make routine gynaecological and pelvic examinations difficult or impossible. In some cases, a woman may need an anaesthetic before a doctor can perform such an examination.

The condition is not rare and it’s likely that many women will experience it at some time in their life, even if they have had a previous sexual history of enjoyable and painless sex. But while its severity varies from woman to woman, it is often a primary cause of the breakdown of some marriages as a result of the stress of the inability to have sex.

By reasoning, no woman opts for vaginismus to happen to her; it is largely a learned reflex reaction. It is like the eye shutting when an object comes towards it. In a way, vaginismus can be described as a reflex reaction designed to protect the woman’s body from pain.

Such woman expects pain to come with penetration and so her mind automatically sends a signal to her pectoral muscles to clamp shut, thus making penetration either impossible or very painful. This conditioned reflex creates a vicious circle.

It is a misconception that a woman with the condition does not want to have sex even when she desperately does. The contributory factors may be psychological or physiological and the treatment required will usually depend on the specific causative factor.

Factors such as sexual abuse, strict religious upbringing, being taught that sex is dirty or wrong or simply the fear of pain associated with vaginal penetration, and in particular, loss of virginity are some of the reported reasons behind vaginismus.

It is a very personal condition and so each case is looked at individually. Women who suffer from vaginismus do not realise they have it until they try to insert a tampon or attempt penetrative sex for the very first time and so it may come as quite a shock. The condition is treatable and gynaecologists say it will not get worse or more serious if left untreated but it could be a real nuisance.

It can often be very confusing to discover you have vaginismus especially as you have been led to believe that sex is something that is supposed to come naturally. It is even more confusing when you do not know why you have the condition.

The process of cure is usually a long one that requires patience, will power and determination. However, it is important to know that in 99 percent of cases, it can be successfully treated. To be taken into account are the emotional problems such as low self esteem, insecurities and often even depression.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard