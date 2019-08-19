We won’t zone gov ticket for Anambra 2021 — PDP

By Dennis Agbo

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it would not zone the governorship ticket for the 2021 election in Anambra State.

The party declared that its priority is to identify a credible and sellable candidate that would secure victory for it.

This came on the heels of a recent request to Governor Willie Obiano by some traditional rulers from the southern senatorial district of the state to ensure that their zone produced the next governor.

All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye, had earlier in the year said the party zoned governorship ticket to Anambra South.

Meanwhile, PDPNational Vice Chairman, South-East, Chief Austin Umahi, who made the party’s position known, said zoning the governorship might be the internal affair of APGA, which had nothing to do with PDP.

According to him, there is no way another party’s zoning arrangement would apply to PDP.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu, after PDP’s monthly zonal meeting, at the weekend, he wondered what ”the zoning people” were talking about. He stated that PDP has not been in power in the state for a very long time, so it would go the whole-hog of identifying the best candidate to win the election.

“Anambra election is very cardinal to us; we wouldn’t allow what happened before to happen again to us because we are determined and dogged to recapture Anambra as a party, because the state belongs to PDP, if not for sabotage and PHD (Pull Him Down) syndrome in Anambra State, which we have taken precaution to nip in the bud this time around.

“On the issue of zoning, this is PDP not APGA. We are going for the best candidate, irrespective of where he comes from. If he likes, let him come from anywhere and let his brother act as the deputy. The most important thing is that PDP wants to reclaim Anambra State because the state is very cardinal to the South-East.

“There’s no way South-East Governors Forum would meet as PDP and Anambra State would be lacking. So the onus lies on us to get Anambra back on the stream for PDP.”

