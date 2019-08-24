Truck crushes soldier, injures one other in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

Tragedy struck on Friday when a truck loaded with granite crushed a soldier identified as R. A Nata’ala, while one other was injured in the accident that occurred along Iyana Mortuary area of Abeokuta in Ogun state.

It was gathered that the soldier was reported to have been on his motorcycle when the truck with registration number JJJ833XW had a brake failure and crushed the soldier to death.

The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Clement Oladele while confirming the incident said the accident occurred at 10:15 am.

Oladele further explained that three vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the accident.

He stressed that four people were involved who consisted of three males and one female.

He said, “the fatal accident involved a Tipper truck with registration number JJJ833XW; a Mazda 626 with registration number APP272DH and a Motorcycle whose number could not be identified.

He said, “One person injured while a military officer who was on the motorcycle riding with a lady died.

“The accident was caused as a result of dangerous driving on the part of the tipper driver that made the truck ran on top of the motorcycle.

“Corpse of the military officer has been deposited at General hospital Ijaye, Abeokuta Morgue, and the obstruction has been cleared”.

It was however learnt that soldiers from 35 Artillery brigade, Alamala have come to take the remains of their colleague