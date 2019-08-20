SSANU/NASU strike cripples activities in varsities

By Adesina Wahab, Elizabeth Uwandu, Chioma Onuegbu & Shina Abubakar

The five-day warning strike embarked upon by non-academic staff unions in the universties, yesterday, crippled activities in most institutions in the country, though the industrial action was yet to take off in some other institutions.

At the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, activities were completely paralysed as the Joint Action Committee, JAC, comprising Non Academic Staff Union, NASU, and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University, SSANU, of the institution shunned their duty posts.

However, the strike was yet to commence at the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, AAUA, at press time.

Vanguard’s visit to FUTA campus showed that doors of offices of the Registry and Bursary of the institution were under lock.

Chairman of FUTA JAC, Mr Dele Durojaiye, in a statement yesterday, said the compliance was total.

At Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, activities were also grounded by the ongoing strike.

Although students of the institution were on holiday, other activities were totally grounded as members of both SSANU and NASU complied with the directive to shun their duty posts.

The OAU branch Chairman of SSANU, Oketunde Ademola, while confirming the situation, said the compliance with the directives by members of the two unions was a hundred percent.

Similarly, Lagos State University, LASU, chapters of SSANU and NASU also embarked on a week-long warning strike.

Students writing first semester exams unaware of strike

A visit to some faculties in LASU showed students in examination mood.

According to a student in the Faculty of Education, who gave his name simply as Dami, “we are not aware of the strike. I just finished writing my History examination. Please, let the strike hold on until we finish our examinations.’’

For Chiamaka Igwe, a 300 level student of Mass Communication, there had been talks about the strike, but since no directive was sent to them, their examination would continue.

In Uyo, admission seekers into the University of Uyo, UNIUYO, Akwa Ibom State were stranded as the strike crippled administrative activities in the institution.

It was observed that academic activities were still going on when newsmen visited the main campus of the institution at Nwaniba, Uyo.

However, an admission seeker, Miss Ekaette, who spoke reluctantly, simply lamented: “I came here since 9 am but I met everywhere locked. Somebody told me to come back on Monday that the non-academic staff were on strike.”

It’s fight against discrimination— SSANU president

Meanwhile, National President of SSANU, Mr Samson Ugwoke, said yesterday, that the ongoing agitation was to end discrimination against some workers in the ivory towers and stop the tendency to see some workers as preferred ones.

He also said the ongoing warning strike is to ensure justice for their members working in staff schools who were unjustly sacked by some overzealous vice chancellors some years ago.

Vanguard