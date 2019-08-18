Security: Police, NSCDC solicit public support

Karshi (Nasarawa State) – A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Nasarawa State, SP Ahmed Lafiya, has solicited for public support and cooperation in crime prevention and control in the state.

He made the appeal on Sunday in Karshi at the closing of a three-day training organised by the Nasarawa State chapter of Man O’ War Nigeria for uniformed volunteer organisations in the state.

Lafiya, who is the DPO of Uke division, said providing security was a collective responsibility, noting that there is very little security agencies can do without public support and cooperation.

Represented by DSP Lapshak Lenka, the DPO said citizens were key stakeholders especially in the area of provision of information about criminal activities in their surroundings.

“Policing is a collective responsibility, and that is why we take advantage of platforms like this to sensitise the public on their role,” he said.

The DPO enjoined citizens to trust the police with information, assuring that their security and anonymity remained guaranteed.

On his part, Mr Yohanna Amana, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said all hands must be on deck to ensure peace and security in the society.

Amana, who is the NSCDC Head of Operations in Karshi Division, advised youths to respect constituted authority and engage in meaningful ventures in order to become self reliant.

He also stressed the need for synergy between Man O’ War and security agencies especially in the area of information sharing to curtail crime and in the society.

Earlier, Mr Joel Attah, the Nasarawa State Commander of Man O’ War, said the programme was organised to promote community security and policing in the state.

He said the focus on the young people was informed by statistics which showed that 50 per cent of crimes committed in the country were by the youth.

“That is why we organised this training to educate the participants, who are mostly young people, on community policing.

“This is our little way of assisting government in its efforts to redirect the attention and energies of young people to productive ventures,” he said.

The commander urged the participants to take advantage of the “golden opportunity” and put into practice what they learnt at the training.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the Man O’ War, Boys Scout and the Food Hygiene Initiative of Nigeria participated in the training. (NAN)

