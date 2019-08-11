By Funmi Komolafe

Remember ye not the former things, neither consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert”. Isaiah 43 vs. 18& 19 KJV.

Brethren, you are familiar with this verse as a Christian but have you had a deep reflection on this?

It means that you have some issues in your life that are unpleasant but God has promised to do something new. In other words, God is set to replace sorrow with joy. Hence his words, “ I will even make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert”. God will not only do something new, he is ready to give you an overflow. As the Lord liveth, whatever you lack now, you will soon have more than enough in Jesus name.

However, we must always remind one another as Christians that we have our part to play for these words of God to manifest in our lives even as we are confident that God never fails.

This brings me to the word of the Lord in Psalm 24 vs. 9& 10 ( KJV) which states, “ Lift up your heads, O ye gates; even lift them up, ye everlasting doors; and the King of glory shall come in. Who is the King of glory? The LORD of hosts, he is the King of glory. Selah”.

I share with you, a part of the sermon of Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye, Assistant General, Overseer on Evangelism of the Redeemed Christian Church of God ( RCCG) who identified two types of gates; physical and spiritual gates.

First we are reminded that a gate physical or spiritual is a form of limitation.

As Christians we must not lose sight of the fact that human beings can erect physical gates but human beings working the forces of darkness can erect spiritual gates.

What are Spiritual gates? Knowledgeable men and women of God have identified spiritual gates as all forms of limitation. When you are married and unable to produce biological children after years of living together, there is a spiritual gate that has kept you barren.

For someone who has been working hard and there is nothing to show for it, such a person has been put behind an invisible gate that has halted his or her progress.

Or is it the case of a lady that has been due for marriage but not a single man has asked for her hand in marriage. Spiritual gates have limited such a person.

Have you bought a plot of land that you planned to build so that you become a property owner but years after, you have been unable to even put any block on that land? Brethren, wake up, someone or some evil forces have erected a gate against you.

Perhaps you are in business but instead of making profit and growing your business you are sinking into debt daily. Brethren, open your spiritual eyes, a gate has been erected against your business.

Spiritual gates are invisible yet the effects of such gates have caused several people pain and sorrow. Such gates manifest as stagnation. They prevent you from making progress in any aspect of life.

The good news is that our God is able to remove every form of limitation in our lives.

The first step for you is to be conscious that something or some forces have limited you. Once you realize this, then take steps to remove those gates. How? Seek the face of the Lord in prayer and command those gates to be lifted.

In the name of Jesus every gate of that the enemy has erected to prevent you from making progress shall be lifted this season.

When the gate is lifted, you will experience a new beginning. A new beginning of joy unspeakable, prosperity, promotion, etc.

If you are not determined to have the gates lifted, sorry, you will remain stagnant.

You need divine intervention for gates erected by the forces of darkness to be lifted. The truth is you cannot lift these gates without the help of the Almighty God.

The master key to opening any gate is prayer. When you pray, you will have cause to praise God and give thanks.

Matthew 18 vs. 18&19 KJV states “ And I say unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven; and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven”.

Are you prepared to be loose yourself from bondage, are you ready for a new beginning? If you are, cry unto the Lord with all your heart and let him know that you no longer want to remain stagnant. Stagnation does not glory the Lord and it is not his wish for you.

Begin to command every gate of stagnation to be lifted because at the name of Jesus every knee must bow. You have an assurance that the gates of hell cannot prevail against you. Therefore, rise up and fight the spiritual battle with prayer, fasting, worship and thanksgiving.

Many people have remained stagnant because they are unable see the spiritual gates erected against them by the enemy.

I’ll share with you the story of a man who bought a plot of land. On the day, he took possession; he invited his family members to join him to pray on the land. Unknown to him, one of them had connection with the forces of darkness and he vowed that the land would never be built.

That was the beginning of series of problems for the man who bought land.

First he lost his job. Terminal illness came into his life and a man who was comfortable went down financially.

The little he had was spent on illness. Even his wife deserted him. He was led by some of his friends to pray but whenever he was invited for special prayer sessions, he would have an excuse not to attend.

To shorten the story, the land that he bought to build his house became his burial ground. Such will not be your portion in Jesus name.

Brethren, there may not be a new beginning unless you prepare for it. God has promised a new beginning. He has promised you that things will turn around for the best, he promised to turn your sorrows to joy but it is for those who ask. Don’t assume that things will turn around when you do nothing.

You must never get tired of praying. You must form a habit of worshipping God, calling him by his names in songs and words.

Prepare for a new beginning, a turn around that will turn your sorrows to joy. A beginning that will make your mockers rejoice with you.

Connect with the Almighty God, connect with Jesus and you will sing a new song before this year ends in Jesus name.

The peace of the Lord be with you.