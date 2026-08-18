Top 10 countries producing gold as Ghana overtakes US

Ghana has risen to sixth place among the world’s largest gold-producing countries after recording a unprecedented 185 tonnes of gold production, effectively overtaking the United States in the global standings.

The updated global ranking for top gold producers is:

China — 385 tonnes Russia — 345 tonnes Australia — 293 tonnes Canada — 213 tonnes Peru — 209 tonnes Ghana — 185 tonnes US — 157 tonnes Uzbekistan — 125 tonnes Mexico — 114 tonnes Indonesia — 104 tonnes

The development was disclosed by the Ghana Chamber of Mines, which confirmed the West African nation produced 5.94 million ounces of gold in 2025 (equivalent to roughly 185 tonnes). The milestone represents a 23.41% jump compared to the 4.82 million ounces generated in 2024.

Christopher Nyarko, Director of Analysis, Research and Finance at the Ghana Chamber of Mines, detailed the shift during an interview on The Point of View on Channel One TV, confirming that Ghana moved past the US right behind Peru. He explained that while Ghana historically held seventh place, a surge in domestic production coincided with an operational dip in US supply, driven in part by technical issues in Nevada, which accounts for roughly 64% of total American output.

Small-scale mining served as the primary engine behind Ghana’s historic year. The sector generated 52.4% of total domestic gold output, surpassing large-scale operations for the first time in over a century of commercial gold mining. In contrast, large-scale mining fell by about 3%, declining from 2.92 million ounces in 2024 to 2.83 million ounces in 2025.

Industry experts link the artisanal surge to key policy reforms, better market integration, and the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board in 2025, which was created to formalize small-scale gold trading.

Looking ahead, the Ghana Chamber of Mines projects national output to reach between 6.1 million and 6.7 million ounces in 2026. The trajectory further cements Ghana’s standing as Africa’s premier gold producer while highlighting the growing influence of small-scale miners on the global supply chain.