Porsche unleashes new Macan against BMW X5, Mercedes Benz GLE, Lexus 350 SUVs

PORSCHE is not leaving anything to chance in the mid-size sport utility vehicle segment as it unleashes the all-new Macan Turbo against leading German machines like BMWx5, Mercedes Benz GL and Lexus 350 SUVs. The new Macan Turbo has taken the top spot in the Porsche compact SUV model range, thanks to a new 2.9-litre, six-cylinder biturbo engine.

The extensively reworked model now produces 440 hp (324 kW), ten per cent more power output than its predecessor with 20 per cent less displacement. Alongside the optional Sport Chrono Package, this car can sprint from a standing start to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds – three tenths faster than before. The vehicle’s top speed is 270 km/h (an increase of four km/h).

Deceleration has also been improved with the powerful Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) fitted ex-works, as part of the optimised chassis.

Externally, the Macan Turbo is characterised by the styling features of the revised model generation. The new top derivative also sets itself apart thanks to unique accents such as the Turbo-specific front apron and the fixed roof spoiler with its double-wing design. Drivers and passengers alike benefit from the Macan’s enhanced interior, including adaptive 18-way sports seats and a BOSE® Surround Sound system.

Exhaust turbochargers

The new Macan Turbo’s 2.9-litre engine, which is already used by Porsche in its Cayenne and Panamera models, is the latest-generation engine with a central turbo layout. Both exhaust turbochargers have been arranged inside the V of the cylinders, meanwhile, the cooled exhaust manifold has been integrated into the cylinder head for highly efficient combustion. The short exhaust paths between the combustion chambers and the turbochargers permit rapid build-up of power and particularly spontaneous response.

The engine delivers 40 hp (29 kW) more than the 3.6-litre, six-cylinder turbo in the previous model and a maximum torque of 550 Nm between 1,800 and 5,600 pm. Power transmission is provided by the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive. NEDC consumption stands at 9.8 l/100 km.

The latest model in the range now comes with new 20-inch Macan Turbo wheels and Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) as standard to match the excellent driving dynamics

These innovative, high-performance brakes are exclusive to Porsche and, with a tungsten carbide coating on the discs, offer a faster response, less wear and up to 90 per cent less brake dust compared with conventional cast iron brakes.

The high-gloss brake discs and white painted brake callipers are characteristic for PSCB and are now available as an optional extra for all other Macan models as well. Optional height-adjustable air suspension with optimised rolling pistons and new shock absorber hydraulics, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) are available for a further increase in dynamics.

The new Macan Turbo visually demonstrates its top of the range status thanks to the exclusive front apron, with three large air intakes and high-level front lights, as well as the standard LED headlights including the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS).

When viewed from the side, the model sets itself apart with the 20-inch Macan Turbo wheels, Sport Design side skirts and Sport Design exterior mirrors in body colour. The specially developed fixed roof spoiler with its double-wing design is typical for the Turbo derivative. Another feature of distinction is the sports exhaust system, fitted as standard and which can be recognised by its unique, silver twin tailpipes.

The Macan Turbo, the new flagship model in the range, offers particularly high-quality equipment. Adaptive sports seats with smooth leather upholstery, electric 18-way adjustment and a comfort memory package are standard features. The high-quality ambience is rounded off by the Alcantara roof lining and the brushed aluminium interior package.

The heated GT sports steering wheel, which is familiar from the 911, is available as an option for sporty drivers.

Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a 10.9-inch full HD touchscreen is fully networked as standard and connected to a BOSE® Surround Sound system with 14 loudspeakers with a total output of 665 watts. It also features navigation along with voice control. The options list now includes a smartphone cradle with Qi-standard inductive charging for all Macan models. A heated windscreen, an ioniser to improve the interior’s air quality.

