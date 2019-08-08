Online music mall unveils Delta 215 loud speaker

By Chris Onuoha

As part of its responsiveness to the ever changing need of loud speaker users ,Irukka Online music mall, the sole distributor of wharfedale pro UK, musical brand of musical equipment in West Africa has unveiled Delta 215 quasi 3-way passive loud speaker.

Speaking at the unveiling to newsmen, the chairman of Irukka Group of Companies ,Ifeanyi Onwubiko said that the Delta 215 speaker was crafted with the highest quality components.

According to him, the robust technology and durable components ensure that it could meet the demands of touring, rental and fixed installations.

He said that the high frequency (HF) and low frequency (LF) drivers are made for the road, adding that the Rhino rock textured black paint finish and steel grille would ensure complete protection from unfriendly weather.

Speaking further ,he said that Delta 215 speaker features 2 titanium voice coil combined with a 2×15 low distortion cast frame woofers ,

Onwubiko said that the loudspeaker generates 100 watts RMS of power spanning a full range sound of 45 Hz-20Hz while the 90×60 waveguides ensure a long throw projection.

His words, “You know that the musical equipment industry is changing, so we have to change with it. Recall that last time we unveiled WLA210X line array system which has the same design philosophies as the acclaimed WLA-25 and WLA-26 systems from Wharedale pro.

The WLA are portable, powerful and versatile line array solutions which are ideal for both touring and fixed installation applications. The WLA-210X element also features passive and Bi-amp modes which allows for complete system control.

The Bi-amp feature enables the system designer to select the best amplification for each driver component within the array. Such control, when used with external signal processing, such as the wharfedale pro versa drive series gives the engineer the ultimate in system fine tuning .This in turn leads to the best audio output.”

The key features of Delta 215 loud speaker are 1000W RMS, 45HZ-20HZ frequency response, 137DBMax SPL, 2×15 Low distortion cast frame woofer and 2”titanium compressor. Others are 2xparaellel speak on inputs, Rhino Rock textured black paint finish, plywood construction ,steel grille,2×4-way high impact plastic handles and 2x heavy duty wheels for maneuverability.

