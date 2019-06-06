With the new Wharfedale Line Array 210X, we conform to industry best practice – Firm

Going by the medical experts recommendation that makers of speakers of musical instruments should conform to best practice in the manufacturing industry for the well being and good health of users, an online marketing firm, Irruka Online limited has stepped up its drive to bring conform to that expectations.

However, in accordance with its vision of being the pacesetter as far as speakers and other musical equipment are concerned in Nigeria, the firm, owners of Irukka Music Mall has brought the latest Wharfedale Line Array 210X(WLA-210X) speaker to fit into that expectation.

Unveiling the improved technology to reporters in his office, the chairman of Irukka Online Limited, Ifeanyi Onwubiko disclosed that the new WLA-210X is an improved version of WLA-25 and WLA-28 that is in existence. He mentioned that WLA-210X still maintain the same design philosophy of WLA-25 and WLA-28, which are power, portability and versatility that are ideal for both touring and fixed installation application.

Onwubiko also stated that each WLA-210X speaker uses a pair of custom 10 Wharfedale Pro high power, low-frequency drivers, adding that high frequencies are handled by a premium 3,0` titanium diaphragm, neodymium magnet compression driver coupled to a 100 degrees by 10-degree wave grade. He also mentioned that the wave grade exit extends nearly to the top and bottom of the enclosure to create a continuous acoustic source, resulting in greatly reduced destructive interaction within the array.

“The world has become a global village; therefore, we have strived to maintain products that observe good health best practice to Nigerians. We don’t want valued users in this clime to lag behind when it comes to the latest inventions in musical equipment. The super rugged WLA-210X is in line with our vision of bringing to Nigerians the latest Wharfedale speakers from the United Kingdom,” Onwubiko added.