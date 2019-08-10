Ikubese

The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and former Presidential Aspirant, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has paid a courtesy visit to the Olowo of Owo-elect, Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunye in Akure, capital of Ondo state.

Dr Ikubese said he was not surprised that Prince Ogunoye emerged almost unopposed, getting the nod of fourteen out of the fifteen Omo Olowos (kingmakers) in Owo Kingdom to emerge as the Olowo designate.

According to Ikubese, Owo Kingdom has made a most credible choice for the throne in Prince Ogunoye, whom he described as humble, diligent, upright and Godly.

In his words, “I’m not surprised that there was no demonstration, riots or communal clashes after Prince Ogunoye was announced as the new Olowo-elect by the kingmakers, because he is practically moulded for the throne as everything about him has always reflected royalty.”

Dr Ikubese, who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Abiola Ikubese, however stated that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should be amended to give statutory roles to traditional rulers as they play a key role in promoting peaceful coexistence in their communities.

Responding, the Olowo-elect thanked the Ikubeses for the visit and said he looked forward to having them grace his coming installation.

The Olowo stool became vacant following the death of late Oba Victor Olateru-Olagbegi in April 2019.

Gbadegesin, who will be the 32nd monarch of the ancient town, scored the highest vote cast out of the 18 princes who contested for the stool.

Until his election, the Oba-elect was a Director of Finance and Administration of the Government House and Protocol in the Ondo State Civil Service before being appointed as Permanent Secretary recently alongside 26 other top civil servants by the governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

