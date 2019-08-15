Non-indigenes in Edo laud Obaseki’s devt’al strides

The Edo State chapter of a coalition of ethnic nationalities known as WAZOBIA has commended the developmental strides of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in delivering the dividends of democracy to Edo people and residents.

Engr. Omoshola Clement, who led other members of the group to Government House on a solidarity visit to the Governor, expressed delight at the people-oriented programmes embarked upon by the Obaseki-led administration which have impacted immensely on the lives of citizens of the state.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele, received the group in his office on behalf of the governor, promising to convey their message to the governor.

He assured them that the governor’s programmes are all-encompassing and address the developmental needs of everyone in the state, regardless of their origin.

Leader of the group, Engr. Clement, said, “We are happy to identify with the Obaseki-led administration for his achievements in the last few years. We are non-indigenes residing in the state. We live in different communities and participate actively in politics in the state.”

“We see all the projects the government has embarked upon which have touched the lives of Edo people positively. These projects are visible for all to see. Projects like the construction of roads, schools, blocks in the Secretariat Complex and the prompt payment of workers’ salaries are commendable.

Boy, 15, stages own kidnap, arrested

“We are proud of the governor’s achievements in the last two years and over eight months, as he has brought governance closer to the people of the state. We as non-indigenes that perform our civic responsibility here, will support the governor to enable him continue his giant strides in the state.”

Vanguard