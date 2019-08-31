NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Friday in Abuja envisaged some cloudy conditions over the eastern parts of the country partiiculaly.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over Sokoto, Kano, Kebbi and Katsina axis of northern States with cloudy conditions around the eastern parts of the region in the morning hours.

The agency forecast thunderstorms later in the day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 23 degree Celsius respectively.

It predicted prospects of thunderstorms over Kaduna, Abuja, Niger and Kwara states with cloudy conditions over the eastern states of the region in the morning.

It forecast likely thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 24 to 32 degree Celsius and 16 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For the southern states, thunderstorms and rains are expected in the morning over the western parts with cloudy conditions dominating the eastern parts.

“Rains are likely over the region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures put at 30 to 33 degree Celcius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius.( NAN)

Vanguard