Keep on praying: He will answer

By Bishop Wale Oke

I have called upon thee, for thou wilt hear me, O God: incline thine ear unto me, and hear my speech (Psalm 17:6).

Prayer is a tremendous privilege. That you can talk to God over an issue, presenting your needs before His throne of grace, and you are sure of a definite answer, is an unquantifiable blessing. For all who exercise the privilege of prayer, their lives always tell the story, and it is always glorious.

Do not let a day pass by without diligently and heartily maximizing that privilege. Make sure you pray without ceasing (I Thess 5:17).

Many times we pray over an issue and it is like the answer is delaying in coming. You must not give up. Keep on praying. Our Lord Jesus instructed us to “ask, and it shall be given you; to seek, and ye shall find; to knock, and it shall be opened unto you ” (Matthew 7:7).

Never give up on prayer, no matter the situation. Only make sure that:

1) You are keeping His commandment, and you are doing those things that are pleasing in God’s sight (1 John 3:22).

2) What you are asking is according to the will of God for your life (James 4:3).

3) You are very definite and specific in your prayers (Mark 11:24).

4) You take your time to meditate in the word of God, so that your spirit is well fed to pray with strength and vigour (Luke 1:38).

5) You are praying in the name of Jesus Christ (John 14:13).

6) You are praying in faith, being fully persuaded that God will do something about your case and give you a specific answer (James 1:6).

7) You are full of praises and thanksgiving to God for all His goodness to you (Psalm 100:4).

Beloved, keep on praying. Prayer changes things.

And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart (Jeremiah 29:13).

