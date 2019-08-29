Breaking News
Just in: Twitter unlocks Aisha Yesufu’s account

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely 2 hours that Vanguard reported that the account of Bring Back Our Girls co-founder, Aisha Yesufu, was frozen by a Social media platform Twitter Inc, the platform has unlocked it, saying that her account was flagged as spam by mistake.

Aisha Yesufu

Reacting, the vocal activist said, “Thank you everyone for your voices. I have gotten a mail from @Twitter  and I am back. I will continue to be a voice. My voice is not for myself alone but for so many others who unfortunately did not get that education that so many of us take for granted to have a voice.

THANK YOU”.

See her tweets:

