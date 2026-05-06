Aisha Yesufu dumps ADC, joins NDC, declares FCT senatorial bid

Activist Aisha Yesufu has announced her resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), where she has also declared her intention to contest for the Federal Capital Territory senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

Yesufu disclosed this in a statement posted on her X handle on Wednesday, linking her decision to what she described as a clearer understanding of Nigeria’s future and her continued alignment with former presidential candidate Peter Obi, who also recently defected to the NDC.

“The next couple of days will define the future of this nation. This deeper understanding is why I resigned from the ADC to join the NDC as I follow the leadership of HE Peter Obi, who today embodies the hope and aspiration of a Nigeria that works,” she said.

She explained that her earlier support for Obi informed her initial move to the ADC, adding that her latest defection was a continuation of that commitment.

“When I give my word, I keep it. My decision to support HE Peter Obi first led me to the ADC. To continue to honour the promise I am joining the NDC,” she added.

The activist also confirmed that she would be contesting for the FCT senatorial seat under the platform of the NDC.

“This time I am joining the NDC not just as a member but as one running for the FCT Senatorial seat,” she stated.

Yesufu said she had concluded her responsibilities in the ADC, describing her exit as a “clean transition”, and expressed gratitude to party members for the opportunity to serve in various capacities.

“I was fortunate to work with great and amazing people whose goal was a better country. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as sub-committee chair, deputy committee chair, and secretary at various levels,” she said.