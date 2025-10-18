Peter Obi has better chances in 2027 than in 2023 — Aisha Yesufu

By Steve Oko

Social crusader and rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, “has better chances in 2027 than he had in 2023.”

Yesufu made the assertion on Friday in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, while fielding questions from newsmen at the Girls’ Summit organised by Protect The Precious Foundation, where she was a guest speaker.

According to her, many Nigerians who did not believe in Obi’s message during the 2023 general election have now come to align with his vision.

“Peter Obi has more hope in 2027 than there was in 2023. When he started running in 2023, people said only four persons were tweeting for him. Despite the rigging that took place, he still got over six million votes.

“He won the 2023 election, even without having a single councillor. Many didn’t believe in him then, but today, people have seen the truth he stands for. His followership has grown, and all we ask for is a free, fair, and credible election — though we know they lack the capacity to give that.”

Yesufu urged Nigerians to ensure that their votes count during elections.

“When you vote, make sure your vote is counted and entered for your candidate. Otherwise, all you did was paper painting,” she said.

When asked to comment on the task ahead of the INEC Chairman-designate, Yesufu replied that she had no expectations from him.

“I don’t have any task for him because even the President that appointed him, I don’t believe is supposed to be there. For me, the focus is on the Nigerian people. INEC is not the problem; the people working there are.

“They are our brothers, sisters, spouses, and relatives. We must ensure they don’t take bribes or rig elections. If we do that, nobody will dare to rig.”

She lamented that necessary electoral reforms have not been implemented as the 2027 elections approach.

“Nothing has been put in place. Nigerians must realise that the 2027 election is a fight for our lives.”

The activist dismissed the notion that Nigeria’s challenges are spiritual, stressing that the real problem is bad governance.

“People are dying from bad governance, corruption, and wrong policies. It’s not village people or enemies — it’s bad leaders.

“To have good governance, we must elect people with competence, character, and capacity — not looters or selfish individuals.”

On girl child advocacy, Yesufu expressed concern that the rights and welfare of girls in Nigeria continue to be neglected.

She condemned the government and society for turning a blind eye to abuses such as rape, child labour, and political exclusion, calling for stiffer punishment for offenders.

“Rape can be stopped if it is treated as a serious crime. Right now, it’s not. Offenders are often excused, and victims are shamed. We must criminalise rape, punish offenders, and give victims a voice.”

Earlier, President of the Foundation, Ms. Nora Okafor, who gave the theme of the summit as “Finding Your Voice,” called for greater attention to issues affecting the girl child.

She said the event was aimed at sensitising girls on how to overcome abuse and other forms of violence against them.

Female students from various secondary schools across Abia State attended the summit.