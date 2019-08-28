Just in: Suspected kidnapper kills Policeman in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- A suspected kidnapper has killed a Policeman, said to be a member of the Anti Kidnapping Squad at the Aba Area Command, Abia state.

The deceased identified as Anyanime Udobat, and his colleagues, were said to have gone after a notorious kidnap kingpin around the Aro-Ngwa axis of Osisioma area when they were attacked.

There are however two versions to the incident. While one angle had it that Udobat was shot on the neck by the suspected kidnapper through his window, another version has it that he was shot while trying to gain entrance into the suspect’s apartment to effect arrest.

A source in the police however told Vanguard that the operation by the anti kidnapping squad took place on Tuesday night but went awry when the suspect allegedly pulled a gun from his window and shot Udobat who died on the spot.

The source however said that the police team fought to arrest the suspect, but he died from injuries sustained in the attack.

When Vanguard visited the Aba Area Command, policemen were gathered in groups discussing the incident.

Efforts to confirm the incident from the Abia State Police Command Public Relations Officer,SP Geoffrey Ogbonna was unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls and text message placed on his mobile line.

Vanguard