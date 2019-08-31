Islamic cleric counsels Hajj returnees

The Chief Imam of Ilorin High Court Juma’at Mosque, Alhaji Hanafi Mohammed-Jamiu, has called on 2019 Hajj returnees to adhere strictly to the principles of Islam after the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed-Jamiu made the call on Friday in Ilorin during his Juma’at sermon.

The cleric, who observed that the journey to Mecca ought not be for tourism, warned the returnees against celebration of any sort.

“Hajj is a place to seek for forgiveness of past misdeeds. Whoever that seeks forgiveness there will return like a new born baby without any sin provided he would not go back to the sins again.

“So, all Hajj returnees are expected to shun any act that is against the tenets of Islam,” he said.

The Islamic leader also admonished them to observe their five daily prayers regularly just like they did while in the holy land.

This, he said, would uphold them as pious and draw them closer to their God. (NAN)

Vanguard