Indecent video: Tekno in trouble after Naira Marley’s…

by Benjamin Njoku

Pop singer, Tekno made the headlines during the week after he was granted bail following a viral video showing him in a transparent truck dancing seductively with scantily dressed women along the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. Lagos.

The indecent video was widely condemned by many Nigerians, prompting the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, DSS, to invite the singer for questioning. The video clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows some girls in lingerie dancing around a pole in a truck. Tekno’s video saga, however, was coming months after another singer, Afeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was arrested following his statements on social media which glorifies internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys. This time, Tekno is facing the music for his alleged indecent video.

The singer alongside the girls in the video was at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti Yaba, during the week, where the Lagos state police command granted him administrative bail on health grounds after he was questioned for many hours. Though, Tekno has apologized for his action, will the security agents tamper justice with mercy? A few days back, the singer released a statement on his Instagram page, tendering an apology for his wrongdoing. He wrote, “I will like to clear the air about the situation of videos going around of girls in a truck dancing around Lekki or Victoria Island.”

“First of all, there was no reason for us to be dancing in a Truck around Lekki. There was no music, no ventilation in the truck. We were shooting a music video, and we had a shortage of vehicles to convey people to the next location because some of the cars broke down in between the shoot, which we divided ourselves into the various vehicle because we had been shooting all day and having fun which we then moved to the next location.

“However, this was about 12 am at mid-night already. This was no form of an advert for a strip club or dancing naked on the streets for any type of reason. In addition, we respect the decency of Lagos and as much as we are entertainers we are always mindful of what we have and don’t jeopardise it. That’s why we enjoy shooting our videos in Lagos. As we all know its a Centre of Excellence and also the Centre of Entertainment.”

“We sincerely apologize if some people saw this or felt offended by the scenery they saw. It was never intended,” Tekno said.

vanguard