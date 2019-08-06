Imo completely devastated – Ihedioha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has said that his state, “is completely devastated.”

Ihedioha spoke at the government House in Owerri, while interacting with a delegation from the Department of International Development, DFID, led by O.C Ronnie, as captured yesterday, by Ihedioha’s Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Oyeukwu.

The governor’s reasons of saying that Imo is devastated was as a result of the challenges he said he met in the areas of infrastructure, flooding and healthcare in the state.

Ihedioha did not miss to heap the blame on the past eight years of his immediate past predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, on the level of decay he witnessed in the state, on his assumption in office.

The release stated: “While seeking the assistance and cooperation of the Department, the governor enumerated the challenges facing the state, including; perennial flooding, poor power supply, decayed healthcare infrastructure and lack of partnership and technical support from international agencies.

“Our State is completely devastated. We have challenges in the area of infrastructure, acute flooding challenge. We are seeking the assistance of experts to assist us find solutions to these issues. Even our local government areas were left moribund for the past eight years.

“I can assure you that our hands are open for partnership to assist us reactivate and rebuild the state to give hope again to our people. We want to take back our state and it will interest you to note that our people are prepared to invest in our state. Already there is huge traffic here, but that has to be met by high level infrastructure.”

The release also quoted Ronnie, saying: “Imo State as a strategic state in the country which at the moment is in dire need of urgent intervention in almost all the sectors.

“The Department is looking at engaging in the areas of provision of technical assistance, infrastructure and other key areas.”

