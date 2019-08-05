Ibori, a statesman committed to Delta’s devt — Edevbie

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Olorogun David Edevbie, has described former governor of the state, Chief Jame Ibori, as a national statesman and progressive, who is committed to the development of Delta.

Paying tribute to the former governor who turned 61 yesterday, Edevbie in a statement said Chief James Ibori instituted pragmatism into the politics and social life of the people of Delta State.

He noted that the foundation of modern day Delta State was paved with the economic development vision of Ibori, adding: “His political ideology has created equal opportunities for Deltans from all walks of life to attain their political and economic aspirations and ambitions.

“The template he observed has engendered peaceful coexistence among the various ethnic groups in Delta State.

“Ibori has clearly demonstrated over time that power rotation amongst the various senatorial districts was the only panacea for peace based on fairness and equity. Any other option would only lead to trouble and strife in the land and should be eschewed by all well-meaning Deltans.”

He ascribed the success and achievements “recorded in the first tenure of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the SMART agenda, which is underpinned by the political and economic blueprint laid down by Chief Ibori in 1999.”

Vanguard