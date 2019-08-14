By Ola Ajayi



IBADAN — FOLLOWING rampant attacks on students’ halls in the University of Ibadan by suspected robbers, the management of the institution has imposed a partial curfew on the campus, as part of efforts to check the incidents.

The partial curfew, which takes effect from today, is between 12midnight and 5 am.

The Abdusalami Abubakar Hall within the institution was attacked by a seven-man gang on Sunday, which left two students injured.

This decision was said to have been taken at a meeting of the University Security Committee, which reviewed the current security situation on the university.

A statement by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, stated that all students and members of staff must have a means of identification when accosted by security operatives.

According to the vice-chancellor, all-male visitors to the three female hostels – Awolowo, Queen Idia and Elizabeth halls – are to be received outside the halls, while female guests will be screened.

Olayinka said: “A major decision of the committee is to enforce a partial curfew from midnight till 5 am as from today (August 14). All students and members of staff should be able to produce a means of identification if and when accosted by security staff. This partial restriction of movement will be in place until further notice.

“Kindly ensure strict compliance, please, as part of efforts of ensuring the safety of all members of the community. Given the recent security situation on the campus, male visitors are henceforth prohibited from entering the above-listed female halls of residence.

“The residents of the aforementioned halls can only receive their male visitors outside the hall. Female visitors should be screened at the porters’ lodge. Moreover, all-male visitors are expected to leave the precincts of the female halls by 8:30pm. Anyone found loitering will be regarded as a suspect.”

