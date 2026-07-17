17 states to experience flooding from July 21 and 27, NiSHA warns

FILE IMAGE

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, on Tuesday, warned that 17 states will face flooding from July 21 to July 27, 2026.

This warning was issued in NiHSA’s National Flood Advisory (Alert No.: NFA-2026-200) forecasting a MEDIUM FLOOD RISK across 17 states.

According to the Director General and Chief Executive Officer, NiHSA, Arc Umar Mohammed, the 17 states include Bauchi, Edo, Imo, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and 11 additional states.

Meanwhile, Mohammed said the forecast highlights imminent localized inundations along key river channels and floodplains, and emphasized the critical need for proactive risk management, timely evacuation, and inter-agency coordination to protect lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure.

He said: “Our hydrological monitoring network indicates that river stages at critical monitoring stations—including Saminara on the Karam River, Waya Dam Site on the Waya River, and Amber on the Amber River—have exceeded watch and warning thresholds.

“With 16 gauging stations showing elevated stages, communities along the primary channels face imminent localized flooding. We strongly advise state governments, local authorities, and residents on floodplains to act immediately.”

Key Highlights of the National Advisory: Affected Jurisdictions: 17 States, including Bauchi, Edo, Imo, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and 11 additional states.

Monitoring Stations at Risk: 16 critical gauging stations across the national hydrometric network.

Impact & Exposure Overview: Bauchi State: 1,841 Communities, 145 Schools, 101 Health Facilities, 8 Markets.

Edo State: 148 Communities, 131 Schools, 123 Health Facilities, 4 Markets, 7 Religious Centres, 7 ha of Farmlands.

Imo State: 415 Communities, 423 Schools, 198 Health Facilities, 49 Markets, 111 Religious Centres, 75 ha of Farmlands.

Kaduna State: 168 Communities, 16 Schools, 3 Health Facilities, 3 Religious Centres.

Plateau State: 205 Communities, 137 Schools, 44 Health Facilities, 16 Markets, 81 Religious Centres, 64 ha of Farmlands.

Benue State: 5 Communities, 8 Schools, 2 Health Facilities, 4 Religious Centres.

On directives and recommended actions, the Director General urged emergency management agencies (NEMA/SEMA), local government executives, and community leaders to enforce safety measures without delay: Immediate Evacuation: Move residents, livestock, and critical household valuables away from floodplains to designated safe shelters immediately.

Pre-positioning Relief: Emergency response bodies should pre-position medical, first-aid, water-treatment, and food supplies in safe havens.

Community Mobilization: Activate early-warning volunteers and local communication channels for rapid alert dissemination.

Public Safety Precautions: Citizens must NOT attempt to walk, drive, or ride through flooded roads, bridges, or fast-flowing water courses.

Drainage Maintenance: Clear blockages in drainage systems, culverts, and river mouths to facilitate unimpeded water flow.

Continuous Monitoring: State actors and the general public are advised to track daily updates from NiHSA bulletins.