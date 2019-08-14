By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Gunmen have attacked Ruma community in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, kidnapped a 13-year-old boy, Uzairu Basiru; 12 women, killed one person, with five others sustaining injuries.

This is just as President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to visit the camp of internally-displaced persons, IDPs, today, in Batsari.

Community sources identified the deceased as Nasiru Ojo, saying the gunmen stormed the area at 10:30 p.m. on Monday night, shooting sporadically.

The five persons injured were identified as Abu Karfe, Amadu Hasan, Ali Dan Asibi, Shamsu Ya’u and Abu Danjari.

They were said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Also read:

Residents, reacting to the freedom with which the gunmen operated, expressed their displeasure with soldiers who troop into the area asking for help.

Neither Katsina State Police Command nor the Army was yet to make any official statement on the incident.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Anas Abdullahi, said he would get back to Vanguard after confirming from the DPO and Commissioner of Police, which he had not done at press time.

Vanguard