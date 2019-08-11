Governor Udom to herdsmen: Don’t test our patience, be warned

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State Government has sounded a note of warning to the marauding herdsmen not to infringe on the rights of people of the state through their trade, expressing discontent over the unprovoked attacks on the people.

Governor Udom Emmanuel stated this at the weekend, while commiserating with the family of Late Mr. Francis Udo Etor of Ikot Obio Nso in Mkpat Enin local government area, who was shot dead by suspected herdsmen in his farm.

The governor who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem condemned the dastardly act of the herdsmen and wondered why the nomadic attack on harmless farmers in their own land.

He said “Although we are peaceful and civilized in Akwa Ibom state, the elasticity of our patience is not infinite. As it is said in science when the limit of elasticity is exhausted there must be rupture.

“Cattle rearing is a noble trade, so is farming. Someone must not use his trade to infringe on another man’s trade moreso in his own land. We are not in animal kingdom where survival of the fittest is the order; we are in a society governed by the rule of law. The rights of our people must be respected”.

He however sued for peace, calling on the youths of the community not to take laws into their hands and pledged the commitment of the state Government at ensuring that the perpetrators of the act were brought to book.

“I am using this medium to call on the police, SSS and other security partners to ensure that those that perpetrated this dastardly act are apprehended and justice is served publicly. This is the only way the deceased family will have succour”, he said.

Earlier, Executive Chairman of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, Hon. Ekanem Brown commended the state government for its swift response and the personal visit of the SSG to console with the victims of the crisis and Mkpat Enin people.

He said, “Dear Governor, your personal visit through the SSG speak volumes of your love for Mkpat Enin people and the fact that we took the right decision by voting you for second tenure.

“SSG sir, we have been doing our best to calm the youths. Emotions were very high yesterday I believe this visit will calm our youths.

“I join you to request that our security officials should not spare any effort at ensuring that justice is served. I therefore call on our youths and elders to remain peaceful.

“Thank you our House member, Mr. Victor Ekwere, and our Commissioner, Rt. Hon. Ekong Sampson for tirelessly standing by this village since this incident occurred. As we can see, peace has returned to the area. I reassure our visitors, investors and expatriates that Mkpat Enin is peaceful and we won’t allow any group to jeopardize that peace.’’

