Flood sacks thousands of IDPs in Borno Camp

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Nganzai, Gwoza, Damboa, Monguno and other Local Government Areas taking refuge at Bakassi Camp situated in Maiduguri Metropolis have been displaced following a heavy downpour in the last three days.

Although, the former Governor, Kashim Shettima’s during his first tenure in office, precisely in 2011, constructed over 500 3-bedroom uncompleted flats as housing units which hosted several IDPs with erection of tents, the living condition of the IDPs in Bakassi leave much to be desired as many houses and the tents have been submerged yesterday, posing serious fear of Choleral outbreak in the camp.

Our Correspondent who visited the IDP camp today (Monday) discovered that the entire tents erected by UNICEF, UNDPA and other Humanitarian Organizations with thousands of occupants have been taken over by the flood.

One of the IDPs whose entire tent and family have been displaced appealed to Government and other well meaning organizations to assist in providing a befitting place of abode to IDPs in the state, and as well act appropriately on managing all the IDP camps in the state.

Gwoza specifically faulted the inability of the government for its concern of health condition of IDPs which have resulted in malaria casualties amongst IDPs in Camps.

His words: “We in IDP camps have been left in the mercy of God Almighty, although, we have been well fed up and taken care health-wise by government and other humanitarian agencies, the issue of prevention against malaria is zero, as there has been no presence of government in fumigation against Mosquitoes as being witnessed in the past in IDP camps.” he said.

