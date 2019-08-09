Female housekeeper defiles employer’s daughter

housekeeper

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Igbosere, has ordered the remand of a housekeeper, Mercy Edeh, in prison custody, for allegedly defiling her employer’s four-year-old daughter.

Edeh, 26, is facing a two-count charge of indecent assault and defilement. But her plea was not taken.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Peace Chukwudi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on August 1, at 5p.m. at Chevron Drive, Ajah area of Lagos.

She said the defendant defiled her employer’s four-year-old daughter by fingering her private part.

Magistrate K. O. Doja-Ojo remanded the defendant in prison and said bail should be applied at the High Court, ordered the case file duplicated and sent to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for legal advice, and adjourned the case till September 11 for mention.

… as 2 women swindle housewife of N21m

Also, the Police have arraigned two women— Blessing Asugwa and Joy Ogbu— who allegedly defrauded a housewife of N21 million, before an Ebute-Metta Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos.

Asugwa, 23, and Ogbu, 24, whose residential addresses were not given, are standing trial on a three-count charge of obtaining under false pretence, fraud and stealing preferred against them by the Police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Oladele Adebayo, alleged that the defendants collected N21 million from the complainant, Mrs Amaka Joel, with a promise to help her invest in a business, but failed to do so.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate O. O. Olatunji granted them bail in the sum of N5 million each, with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case till September 3 for mention.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard