Court remands man for allegedly defiling own daughter

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, yesterday, remanded a 42- year-old man, Emmanuel Egbosimba, in Kirikiri prison for allegedly defiling his 19-year-old daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr L. Owolabi, did not take the defendant ‘s plea.

Owolabi ordered him to be remanded in thr Kirikiri prison pending November 17, for legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

The prosecutor, Adegoke Ademigbuji, told the court that the offence was committed between 2020 and 2025 when the victim was 14- year-old, at 29b, Olusesi Close, Ile Ewe Ejigbo, Lagos.

Ademigbuji said the defendant had been sexually molesting his daughter since the death of his wife.

The prosecutor said all efforts for the victim to free herself from her father failed as he threatened to kill her if she ever tell anyone.

The prosecutor said the victim went to the police station and the defendant was arrested.

The prosecutor added that the victim told the police that the defendant sleeps with her almost everyday.

The offence according to the prosecutor contravened section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.