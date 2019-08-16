‘Expect the best from Buhari’s ministers’

Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday urged Nigerians to have faith in those that would be inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari as ministers to move the country forward.

Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.

He said all ministers-designate were men of competence and integrity and that Nigerians should expect the best from them.

Balogun added that all ministers-designate were passionate about a better Nigeria, assuring that citizens would start feeling their impact as soon as they were inaugurated on Aug. 21.

”Those who have been chosen by the president to be ministers are men and women of competence and integrity.

“They are people of high calibre; Nigerians should expect the best from them.

”For example, we all know people like former governor Babatunde Fashola and former Osun governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola are workaholics.

“They did so much for their states as governors and as minister, in the case of Fashola, and we are sure they will do more now.

”All the other ministers-designate are high achievers who have done well to serve their people and have excelled in their various professional callings,” he said.

Balogun said the belief in some quarters that some of the ministers-designate were tired or recycled politicians was wrong.

The APC chairman said that because they had served the country well in different capacities did not mean they were tired pointing out that experience was a valuable asset in governance.

Balogun, however, urged the incoming ministers not to disappoint Nigerians as citizens expected so much from them.

Balogun also commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for nominating competent and committed people as commissioners and special advisers.

He described the cabinet list of Sanwo-Olu as inspiring, saying nominees would take the state to next level after confirmation.

The party chairman said the inclusion of three members of the party’s executive in the list was encouraging, thanking Sanwo-Olu for looking at the direction of the party.

”The governor has done us proud by nominating three members of the party executive as cabinet members.

”Our Legal Adviser, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, is a committed exco member just as our party Secretary, Dr Wale Ahmed, and our Publicity Secretary, Mr Joe Igbokwe.

”These are people who have done so much for the party and we have no doubts they will do well in the governor’s cabinet.

”Although their exit will deplete the party executive we are happy because they are going for higher responsibilities.

“We are grateful to the governor; things like this will inspire our party members to be more committed,” he said.

The chairman said the party would soon meet with critical stakeholders on filling the vacuum that would be left by the nominated executive members.

He said protests by members in Ajeromi-Ifelodun over non-inclusion of people from the area in Sanwo-Olu’s list were unnecessary, saying the area would be compensated with other appointments.

The APC chairman said the party believed strongly in justice and fairness, adding that it would give everyone a sense of belonging.

He urged residents to give the state government the necessary support to take the state to greater heights (NAN)

Vanguard