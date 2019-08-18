Environment, not a limiting factor for youths

By Elizabeth Uwandu

RATHER than wallow in regrets, depression and the urge to leave the county, Nigerian youths have been called upon to seek avenues to improve their worth through the acquisition of creative skills.

This was the consensus of speakers at a weeklong impact-training recently organized by Assemblies of God Church, speakers in Lagos for teenagers, tagged, “Beyond limits of the youths.”

Explaining reasons for the programme, one organizers, Elder Samson Akunna, said the event was designed to encourage, mentor and create platforms for youths from less developed communities who see their environment as limiting factors to their success.

According to him, the event looked beyond such limitations and assisted the youths to develop skills and expertise that would make them useful and relevant in the society.

Stating further, Akunna said: “Many youths from areas such as Orile, Ajegunle and such suburban areas do not believe that they can be great. It was on this note, we brought young people that included Eze George, Hadji Kwame, Samuel Mensah, Chinelo Ujubuonu, Shola Animashaun, Mide Tijani, Idris Olalekan, who are making impact locally to inspire the youths.

“The youths had motivational sessions, vocational/artisan sessions, one-on-one counseling sessions, internship opportunities, and empowerment packages.

“We believe that if youths from less developed communities are positively engaged, they will see beyond their environment. This will, in turn, reduce the spate of social vices, depression and the urge to leave the country through fraudulent means for greener pasture,” he said.

Vanguard