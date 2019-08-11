Obaseki

ABUJA: Former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, Mr. John Mayaki has dragged his erstwhile boss before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Abuja, accusing him of severally breaching provisions of the 1999 Constitution in respect of the crisis rocking the State House of Assembly.

While he exonerated the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of allegations of using some state legislators to fight Mr Obaseki, Mayaki accused the governor of resorting to begging rather than doing the needful in accordance with legal provisions.

He said; “If you think, because Oshiomhole is the National Chairman of the party and from Edo state, then you can blackmail him into submission, it will not work. Obaseki has no issue with Oshiomhole. This is a constitutional matter. People were inaugurated at 9pm to the exclusion of others. The governor knows that what he is doing is wrong and that is why he has been begging, but we are not interested in begging. Let him do the right thing.”

Joined with the governor in the petition is his deputy, Philip Shuaibu and the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie.

The petitioner noted that Gov. Obaseki had, on 17th June 2019, “clandestinely issued a proclamation for the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) for the first session of the EDHA for the parliament commencing June 2019, with the aim of unlawfully excluding 14 elected members of the EDHA from participating in the process leading to the election of principal officers for the EDHA in which the Governor, Deputy Governor and Secretary to the Government of Edo State jointly have a preference for their candidates as against the wishes of the majority of elected members of the EDHA.”

He said while the inauguration was done at night, there was unreasonable delay by the Governor of Edo State in issuing a proclamation for the inauguration of the EDHA, as the delay was unlawfully intended by the Executive Governor of Edo State to exclude 14 elected members of the EDHA from participating in the selection of the principal officers of the EDHA in order to unlawfully protect the governor’s choice of principal officers for the EDHA.

“At the time of the issue of the illegal proclamation for the inauguration of the EDHA, the Governor’s intention was to unlawfully foist his preferred house leadership on the entire members of the EDHA by unlawfully issuing a secret proclamation… as the executive Governor of Edo State constitutionally vested with the powers to issue proclamation for summoning the Edo State House of Assembly. Evidence of Unlawful Proclamation of the EDHA”, he said.

Mayaki addded that the National Assembly consisting of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, have severally investigated the alleged illegal proclamation by the governor, and have, by their separate resolutions dated 9th July and 30th July, 2019 respectively, directed him to issue a valid proclamation not later than the 5th of August 2019 for the first session of the EDHA.

“The Executive Governor of Edo State and the other parties mentioned above have unlawfully refused to act on both resolutions from the NA, in breach of the provisions of the constitutions and in abuse of their office.

“The Governor of Edo State has unlawfully contrived the crises between the NA and the EDHA with a view to preventing the EDHA from exercising its full powers granted under the 1999 Constitution; including applying the sanctions for the infraction of the constitution by the Executive arm of the government of Edo State, with the aim of conferring an unlawful benefit on the Executive Governor of Edo State in terms of the provisions of section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution when the National Assembly assumes the functions of the EDHA” he added.

