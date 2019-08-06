e-Governance: Imo, Bayelsa, others have no official website

…as Anambra, Delta, Kaduna scores above 65

Following the move to hold State government accountable across various States in the country, findings have revealed that Imo, Zamfara, Bayelsa, amongst others States, have no official website.

This is coming even as the Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies, CIAPS, ranks, Kaduna, Delta, Anambra States as the best in e-governance amongst others states in the federation.

The ranking which was a joint project by the students of media and journalism and students of digital media of CIAPS puts Kaduna State as the best on e-governance with a total score of 73 per cent, followed by Delta State with 70 per cent and Anambra State with 65.5 per cent.

A breakdown of Kaduna State result shows that, in terms of obtaining updated content the state scored 8.0, interactivity, 0, content relevant, 8.5, user friendly, 8.0, updates, 8.0, empowerment/opportunity, 8.5, directory, 9.5, Policies, 8.0, accountability, 7.5, Call-to-Action, 7.0.

For Delta State, obtaining updated content 8.5, interactivity, 0, content relevant, 8.0, user friendly, 8.0, updates, 9.0, empowerment/opportunity, 8.0, directory, 8.0, Policies, 7.5, accountability, 8.0, Call-to-Action, 5.0.

Other States without website includes, Adamawa, Bauchi, Cross-river, Niger.

In terms of interactivity, all the 36 States across the federation scored zero, which according to the institution, shows a bit of backwardness in terms of aligning with other continent on e-governance.

Speaking on the development in Lagos, CIAPS Director, Prof Anthony Kila, said the research was carried out after thorough observations on e-Governance across three continents, which includes Asia, Europe and Africa.

“The research was necessary so that states may be aware of how poorly their websites are and take steps to improve on them because; very soon only the dead will not be actively online.

“We once in a while check those who are supposed to govern us to see if they are doing what they should be doing and we hold them accountable.

“Severe individuals are visiting the internet on a daily basis to study on best ways to improve the society, through media and digital studies. Some others do visit several States site to plan events and numerous activities.

“We are very interested in grading performance of various States. We conducted this ranking, because we are research people but, and we think that the result can influence States input and encourage others.”

