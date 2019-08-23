Dakolo: Why I boycott PFN’s panel – Fatoyinbo

By Nwafor Sunday

The Founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, has reacted to the statement credited to the National Publicity Secretary, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Emma Isong, wherein he said that he (Fatoyinbo), snubbed the panel set-up for the investigation without giving reasons.

Recall that PFN had established a committee that would look into the allegations of rape by the wife of popular artiste, Busola Dakolo, against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

But when the committee had concluded sitting over the case, Fatoyinbo was found wanting despite efforts by the committee members and leadership of the Christian body. Busola Dakolo made her appearance with her husband Timi.

In his reaction, Fatoyinbo opined, “Our attention has been drawn to a press briefing made by the National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Emma Isong, where he reportedly disclosed that the investigation into the rape allegations leveled against the Founder and Senior of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, was declared inconclusive due to our Pastor’s failure to appear before the investigative panel set up by the Panel.

We recall that when Pastor Fatoyinbo was invited by a phone call few days ago by Pastor Akinola Akinwale, who is the National Administrative Secretary of PFN, we explained that our Pastor would not honour the invitation due to legal advice hinged on the ongoing Police investigation.

The legal advice was also premised on the Press Statement issued and personally signed by the PFN President, Bishop Felix Omobude, where our Pastor was publicly disowned. Based on the foregoing, we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the PFN was already prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session.

According to the report, Rev Omobude, whom we hold in high esteem, went further to crucify our Pastor without seeking to know his side of the story on the matter. With all due respect, we consider this a prejudicial position in dispensing justice and fairness.

Even our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ was given an opportunity for fair hearing by the Kangaroo Panel set up with the prime motive of condemning Him to death.

Up till today, there was never any written invitation from the panel or the PFN leadership, apart from the telephone call which we explained why our Pastor could not come, requesting him officially to appear before the panel. A few days ago, a National Officer of the PFN, who spoke to our Senior Lawyer, was informed of the basis why Pastor Fatoyinbo was advised not to appear before the PFN’s panel until the Police investigation into the matter was concluded.

Once the Police investigation is over, our Pastor is ready to honour the invitation.

We have also been legally advised to deploy judicial intervention to clear our Pastor as soon as possible, and the process has commenced in earnest. We appreciate those who stood and still standing by us. It is our hope that the truth shall prevail at the end.

We urge the media to give this press statement the prominence it deserves and to disseminate same to members of the public”.

Vanguard